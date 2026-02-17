ETV Bharat / bharat

In Jal Jivan Mission Scam, Anti-Corruption SIT Conducting Raids Across Rajasthan, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took major action on Tuesday in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam, an ambitious scheme of the Central government to provide tap water to every household. Early in the morning, the ACB's Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the case, raided the premises of all the accused. Raids are underway in Jaipur, as well as in Barmer, Delhi, Sikar, and Jalore. Raids are also being conducted at several locations in Jharkhand and Bihar. The raids are being conducted under the leadership of ASP Pushpendra Rathore, the SIT's in-charge.

ACB Director-General Govind Gupta said that the SIT, which was recently formed to investigate the Jal Jeevan Mission scam, was conducting search operations today at the premises of the accused to collect documents and digital evidence. Some individuals are also being questioned in connection with the case. Further action will be taken based on the evidence found during the search operation and the facts revealed during the interrogation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the Jal Jeevan Mission scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It has arrested former Public Health Engineering Department Minister Mahesh Joshi, who is now out on bail. The ACB previously uncovered the Jal Jeevan Mission case involving tenders obtained using fake certificates and payments made in violation of regulations.