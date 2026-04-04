In Gurugram Land Deal Money Laundering Case, Verdict Against Robert Vadra Reserved For April 15
On time gap between CBI FIR from 2018 and ED's ECIR from 2025, ASG Raju said till the time the FIR subsists, offence also exists.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its order regarding the issuance of summons to businessman Robert Vadra as an accused in a money laundering case. Special Judge Sushant Changotra directed that the verdict be pronounced on April 15.
During the hearing, Vadra, the husband of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi of the Congress, asserted that no case of money laundering could be made out against him. The counsel appearing on his behalf argued that the court should not take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Rebuttal arguments were presented by Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) S V Raju, assisted by Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain and Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta. When Advocate Arun Khatri questioned the time gap between the CBI FIR, which is from 2018, and the ED's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is from 2025, ASG Raju said that till the time the FIR of a predicate offence subsists, the scheduled offence also exists, adding that there is sufficient material to take cognisance.
"The scheduled offence exists till the time the accused is not acquitted or absolved of the predicate offence," the ASG said, pointing out that the FIR has not been quashed.
It is pertinent to note that on August 2, 2025, the court had issued summons to 10 accused persons in the case, including Vadra. On July 17, 2025, the ED had filed a chargesheet against Vadra in connection with a money laundering case involving land in Shikohpur, Haryana. The chargesheet names Vadra and 10 other individuals. His company, M/s Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, is also listed among the accused. The ED has attached 43 properties belonging to Vadra and his company — valued at Rs 37.64 crore — in connection with the money laundering case.
This case originated in 2008. A land deal took place in Shikohpur, Gurugram. Skylight Hospitality, in which Vadra served as a director, purchased three-and-a-half acres of land for a mere Rs 7.5 crore. The land was acquired from Omkareshwar Properties. The ownership rights of this land were transferred to Vadra's company within just 24 hours. In 2012, Skylight Hospitality sold the same piece of land to DLF for Rs 58 crore, with the transaction yielding a substantial profit for the company. An FIR regarding this matter was registered in 2018. (with agency inputs)