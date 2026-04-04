ETV Bharat / bharat

In Gurugram Land Deal Money Laundering Case, Verdict Against Robert Vadra Reserved For April 15

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its order regarding the issuance of summons to businessman Robert Vadra as an accused in a money laundering case. Special Judge Sushant Changotra directed that the verdict be pronounced on April 15.

During the hearing, Vadra, the husband of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi of the Congress, asserted that no case of money laundering could be made out against him. The counsel appearing on his behalf argued that the court should not take cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Rebuttal arguments were presented by Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) S V Raju, assisted by Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain and Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta. When Advocate Arun Khatri questioned the time gap between the CBI FIR, which is from 2018, and the ED's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), which is from 2025, ASG Raju said that till the time the FIR of a predicate offence subsists, the scheduled offence also exists, adding that there is sufficient material to take cognisance.