ETV Bharat / bharat

In Gujarat Local Body Polls, Two Low-Profile Tea-Stall Owners Face A PM Modi-Like Moment

Both the ruling BJP and AAP have fielded tea-stall owners from Ward No. 7 Ward No. 5 respectively in the Rajpipla Municipality. ( ETV Bharat )

Narmada: As local body elections in Gujarat draw near, two low-profile tea-stall owners in Rajpipla Municipality face a Narendra Modi moment as they try to cash in on the mandate by the respective parties to foray into the world of politics.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP have fielded candidates who earn their living by running tea stalls. The BJP has fielded Gitaben Patanwadia—a widow—in Ward No. 7, while the Aam Aadmi Party has put forward Sikandar Chawla in Ward No. 5.

'Even The PM Used To Work At A Tea Stall...'

BJP candidate Gitaben Patanwadia has been running a tea stall on College Road for 35 years. After her husband's death some time ago, Gitaben along with her son have been running the stall to earn a respectable livelihood. While her daughter is married; Gitaben along with her son is conducting her election campaign from her tea cart.

"Even the country's Prime Minister used to work at a tea stall, and today he is the Prime Minister of the nation. Although I may not be able to reach that same pinnacle, I aspire to serve society by emerging as a winner in the Rajpipla Municipality elections," Gitaben said while reacting to the mandate for contesting the municipal election.

People visiting Gitaben's tea stall are rallying behind her, doing their utmost to ensure her victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on several occasions recalled his time when he used to serve tea at a tea-stall in Gujarat before foraying into the state politics which saw him become the Chief Minister and eventually the PM in 2014.

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