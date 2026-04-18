In Gujarat Local Body Polls, Two Low-Profile Tea-Stall Owners Face A PM Modi-Like Moment
Both the ruling BJP and AAP have fielded tea-stall owners from Ward No. 7 Ward No. 5 respectively in the Rajpipla Municipality.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Narmada: As local body elections in Gujarat draw near, two low-profile tea-stall owners in Rajpipla Municipality face a Narendra Modi moment as they try to cash in on the mandate by the respective parties to foray into the world of politics.
Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP have fielded candidates who earn their living by running tea stalls. The BJP has fielded Gitaben Patanwadia—a widow—in Ward No. 7, while the Aam Aadmi Party has put forward Sikandar Chawla in Ward No. 5.
'Even The PM Used To Work At A Tea Stall...'
BJP candidate Gitaben Patanwadia has been running a tea stall on College Road for 35 years. After her husband's death some time ago, Gitaben along with her son have been running the stall to earn a respectable livelihood. While her daughter is married; Gitaben along with her son is conducting her election campaign from her tea cart.
"Even the country's Prime Minister used to work at a tea stall, and today he is the Prime Minister of the nation. Although I may not be able to reach that same pinnacle, I aspire to serve society by emerging as a winner in the Rajpipla Municipality elections," Gitaben said while reacting to the mandate for contesting the municipal election.
People visiting Gitaben's tea stall are rallying behind her, doing their utmost to ensure her victory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on several occasions recalled his time when he used to serve tea at a tea-stall in Gujarat before foraying into the state politics which saw him become the Chief Minister and eventually the PM in 2014.
AAP's Commoner Candidate Ploy
Tea stall at the Rajpipla Depot Sikandar Gori, popularly known as Sikandar Chawla is the Aam Aadmi Party's pick for Ward No. 5 of the Rajpipla Municipality. Sikandarbhai, too, has been running a tea stall for 40 years. A former corporator, Sikandarbhai said, "This time, it was my own constituents who persuaded me to contest the election.
The BJP has done absolutely no development work in my locality over the past 10 years; therefore, I have filed my nomination papers to ensure the development of my ward. I support my family by running a tea stall. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given a ticket to an ordinary tea-stall owner—a fact that fills me with pride."
Congress Fields Gravedigger
For Ward No. 5 of the Rajpipla Municipality, the Congress party has fielded a candidate who leads a very humble life as a daily-wage laborer. Hanif Mohammed Fakir works as a gravedigger and is responsible for the upkeep of the local cemetery.
The move by the Congress party has come as a surprise and has sparked considerable discussion among the local residents. While nominations are typically granted based on financial clout and political influence, giving an opportunity to a hardworking and unassuming individual is being hailed as a unique initiative by the grand old party.
Currently, Hanif is actively engaged in election campaigning alongside his panel members. When he goes out to campaign in his constituency, people are often astonished to see him as a candidate; yet, many voters simultaneously commend his humble nature and diligence.
All eyes are now on April 26 when the local self-government elections in Gujarat will be held for 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, 34 District Panchayats, and 260 Taluka Panchayats. The results are slated to be declared on April 28. In the Narmada district, a triangular contest is unfolding between the BJP, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
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