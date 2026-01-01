ETV Bharat / bharat

In FY 2025-26, Till Dec, Defence Ministry Signed Capital Contracts Amounting To Rs 1.82 lakh crore: Govt

New Delhi: In the financial year 2025-26, till the end of December, the defence ministry has signed capital contracts amounting to Rs 1.82 lakh crore for the modernisation of the armed forces, the government said on Thursday.

Also, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved capital acquisition proposals worth more than Rs 3.84 lakh crore since January 2025 to enhance the country's defence readiness, with a focus on modernisation through indigenisation, it said.

"Review and revision of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, encouragement of foreign direct investment in defence, enhanced engagement with friendly countries, defence lines of credit including Bharat Maitri Shakti and rationalisation of restricted distance norms near defence establishments are under progress," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Besides, the formation of an export promotion body, implementation of Quality Assurance 4.0 and Industry 4.0 in defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and establishment of a national integrated test laboratory for defence platforms are "being advanced", it added.

The year 2025 was marked as the "Year of Reforms" by the defence ministry. The ministry said under Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's leadership, it has recorded significant progress in implementing wide-ranging reforms aimed at strengthening jointness, enhancing defence preparedness, promoting self-reliance and improving welfare-delivery mechanisms.

These reforms, undertaken across the ministry, reflect a "whole-of-government approach" towards building a modern, integrated and future-ready defence ecosystem.

