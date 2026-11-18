ETV Bharat / bharat

‘In Final Stage…’, Centre To SC On Probe Into Ahmedabad Air India Crash

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday informed the apex court that the probe into the June 2025 Air India crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people is in its final stages.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made submissions before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. “We are at the fag end of the investigation,” said Mehta, adding that “There is no reason why we should delay deliberately.”

Mehta said the investigators had to follow international protocols and requested the bench to adjourn the matter for either two or three weeks. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for a party in the matter, requested the bench for an early hearing on the matter. Bhushan brought to court’s attention that the final report has not been made public yet. After hearing brief submissions, the bench adjourned the matter for two weeks.

On July 28 this year, the bench was told that the draft final report of the probe conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, will be filed before it in the first week of October in a sealed cover.