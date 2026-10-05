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In Fact-check Post, Election Commission Rejects Rahul Gandhi's Form 6 Claim As 'Misleading'

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with party General Secretaries, state In-charges, and state Presidents on the issue of vote chori, at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi. Party MP Jairam Ramesh and others are also seen. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday dubbed as "misleading" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar "changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally", asserting that a declaration was attached to the form through its Bihar SIR order which was upheld by the top court.

The EC also said that the electoral roll revision order was a unanimous decision of the poll body. In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that it is now established beyond doubt that CEC Kumar "changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally". "This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP." The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said Kumar and everyone else involved "in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable". Responding to Gandhi's claim, the EC issued a "fact check". Tagging the Congress leader's post, the EC said on X, "The statement made in this post is misleading". It said the order for SIR in Bihar was issued on June 24, 2025 with the "unanimous approval" of the Commission.