In Fact-check Post, Election Commission Rejects Rahul Gandhi's Form 6 Claim As 'Misleading'
The Supreme Court said that it has not approved any modifications to Form 6 being used by the EC during the SIR of electoral rolls.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday dubbed as "misleading" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar "changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally", asserting that a declaration was attached to the form through its Bihar SIR order which was upheld by the top court.
The EC also said that the electoral roll revision order was a unanimous decision of the poll body.
In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that it is now established beyond doubt that CEC Kumar "changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally". "This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP."
Fact Check ❌The statement made in this post is misleading ✅1) The order for SIR in Bihar issued on 24 June 2025 was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. This order has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated 27 May 2026 ✅2) In its Press Note No. 120 dated 26 September 2026, in Point 1(iii), ECI has stated that, "The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court." #ECIFactCheck— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 5, 2026
The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said Kumar and everyone else involved "in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable".
Responding to Gandhi's claim, the EC issued a "fact check".
Tagging the Congress leader's post, the EC said on X, "The statement made in this post is misleading".
It said the order for SIR in Bihar was issued on June 24, 2025 with the "unanimous approval" of the Commission.
"This order has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated May 27, 2026," the EC said.
The poll body further said in its press note of September 25, 2026, in Point 1(iii), it has stated that "the declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court".
Subsequently, the EC had withdrawn the declaration, seeking details of parents of those applying for enrolment in SIR, from its online portals from non-SIR states.
Form 6 is filled by those seeking inclusion in the voters' list.
The online version of Form 6 and the declaration used to ask for a one-time password only once for both the documents and not twice. This gave rise to suggestions that the declaration was an integral part of Form 6.
The Supreme Court on Monday said that it has not approved any modifications to Form 6 being used by the EC during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.
A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said, "Any modification to Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let's be clear. When records are produced, we would like to see who has modified it".
Separately, EC rejected claims that it has withdrawn the September 26 press note from its website.
It shared link of the press note to assert that the statement was still available.
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