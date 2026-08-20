ETV Bharat / bharat

In Draft Demands To MHA Panel, Ladakh Groups Press For CM-led UT Assembly With Control Over LG, Police

Srinagar: The Ladakh groups have outlined key demands, including a Chief Minister-led UT assembly and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 for the region.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) submitted the draft of “non-negotiable” demands to the Ministry of Home Affairs-led panel during their meeting in Leh on Wednesday afternoon. This is the second time the MHA panel travelled to the union territory since their last meeting on July 2.

“We submitted our important and non-negotiable points to the government, clearly outlining our key demands and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh,” said KDA co-convenor Sajjad Kargili. He said they also submitted a resolution demanding the unconditional withdrawal of cases against protestors in the September 2025 violence. Four people were killed, and dozens injured in the violence in the region that followed the hunger strike by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Kargili said that they sought dignified and adequate compensation for the victims and their families. “We remain firmly committed to safeguarding the democratic, constitutional, and political rights of the people of Ladakh,” he added.

The draft of demands said that the Union territory must have a Ladakh Legislative Assembly led by a Chief Minister alongside a Council of Ministers and a suitable number of members elected from constituencies demarcated through a constitutionally recognised delimitation mechanism.

“Rest of the powers and functions must be based on List II and III of the 7th Schedule (Article 246) of the Indian Constitution and, where needed, the Union Territories Act 1963. However, the Lt Governor of UT Ladakh should act on the aid and advice of the Assembly to pre-empt conflicts as seen in some UTs,” it said.