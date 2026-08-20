In Draft Demands To MHA Panel, Ladakh Groups Press For CM-led UT Assembly With Control Over LG, Police
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) submitted the draft of “non-negotiable” demands to the MHA-led panel during their meeting in Leh.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 12:27 AM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 12:37 AM IST
Srinagar: The Ladakh groups have outlined key demands, including a Chief Minister-led UT assembly and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 for the region.
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) submitted the draft of “non-negotiable” demands to the Ministry of Home Affairs-led panel during their meeting in Leh on Wednesday afternoon. This is the second time the MHA panel travelled to the union territory since their last meeting on July 2.
“We submitted our important and non-negotiable points to the government, clearly outlining our key demands and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh,” said KDA co-convenor Sajjad Kargili. He said they also submitted a resolution demanding the unconditional withdrawal of cases against protestors in the September 2025 violence. Four people were killed, and dozens injured in the violence in the region that followed the hunger strike by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Kargili said that they sought dignified and adequate compensation for the victims and their families. “We remain firmly committed to safeguarding the democratic, constitutional, and political rights of the people of Ladakh,” he added.
The draft of demands said that the Union territory must have a Ladakh Legislative Assembly led by a Chief Minister alongside a Council of Ministers and a suitable number of members elected from constituencies demarcated through a constitutionally recognised delimitation mechanism.
“Rest of the powers and functions must be based on List II and III of the 7th Schedule (Article 246) of the Indian Constitution and, where needed, the Union Territories Act 1963. However, the Lt Governor of UT Ladakh should act on the aid and advice of the Assembly to pre-empt conflicts as seen in some UTs,” it said.
Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated. Ladakh groups have been demanding statehood and the Sixth Schedule since then. On May 22, the Ladakh groups reached an “in principle” understanding with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs over a Union Territory-level elected body after six rounds of talks since 2023. They agreed on a UT elected body with executive, legislative and financial powers and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 for the Union Territory. The minutes of the meeting for the same were signed during the last meeting held in Leh on July 3.
The Ladakh groups have also outlined financial powers and money bill, demanding the elected Assembly must have meaningful and constitutionally protected control over taxation, budget, appropriation, expenditure, borrowing and public funds, including a constitutionally protected Consolidated Fund and Contingency Fund.
They said the UT-level elected Legislature must be directly elected, constitutionally empowered and provided with separately constituted and properly delimited Assembly constituencies through a constitutionally recognised delimitation mechanism.
The composition, territorial representation, legislative, executive and financial powers must be expressly defined within the constitution and also drawing safeguards from relevant constitutional principles, including those provisions in the states, where Articles 371A, 371F and 371G are in force, read the draft.
It also listed the demand of putting home, public order and police under the control of the elected government and Ladakh Legislative Assembly. Besides, the draft outlined a demand for a separate Public Service Commission for the region with distinct Ladakh Administrative and Police Services and appropriate Ladakh-specific cadres.
“Necessary constitutional and legislative amendments should be made, including Section 93(2) of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 and Article 315, to establish an appropriate constitutional framework for Ladakh's public services, as Ladakh shall have a UT-level legislative assembly,” said the draft.