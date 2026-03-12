In Divorce Case, Gujarat High Court Allows Husband To Attend Mediation Process Via Video Conferencing
Reverses Ahmedabad Family Court order decision, saying it was rendered blindly, without due consideration, resulting in a "miscarriage of justice"
Published : March 12, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has issued an important order, stressing the need for more active use of technology in the justice process. In a mutual consent divorce case, the High Court has allowed the husband, who lives in the US, to participate in the mediation process via video conferencing.
The case reached the High Court after the Ahmedabad Family Court's order — rejecting the husband's request to participate in the mediation process via video conferencing — was challenged. Reversing its order, the High Court on Wednesday said the Family Court had rejected the request "blindly", without proper consideration of the facts of the case.
In its order, the High Court stated that the trial court's decision was rendered blindly, without due consideration, resulting in a "miscarriage of justice". Therefore, such a decision could not be upheld legally and required intervention.
The High Court further stated that if technology is properly utilised in the judicial process, proceedings can be streamlined and expedited. Video conferencing is a cost-effective and efficient option that allows people in different locations to connect in a hybrid manner. This technology is being widely used worldwide and can reduce unnecessary delays in legal proceedings.
In the case, a husband and wife, who got married in Ahmedabad in April 2024, began living separately within 5-6 days of their marriage because the husband lives abroad. Subsequently, they filed for divorce by mutual consent in the Family Court. After attempts at reconciliation were unsuccessful, the wife also renounced her claim for maintenance.
Since the husband lives abroad, he initiated legal proceedings through a power of attorney, stating that he would not be able to attend the reconciliation process in person. He also requested permission to participate via video conferencing. In Nov 2025, the Family Court rejected this request, challenging which the case reached the High Court.
Lawyer Ritwij Ojha, representing the petitioner in this case, argued that in today's digital age, it is essential to simplify the legal process by utilising technology. Forcing a man to travel to India from abroad solely to participate in the mediation process is wrong.
Considering these arguments, the High Court quashed the Family Court's order and allowed the husband to participate in the mediation process via video conferencing.