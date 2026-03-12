ETV Bharat / bharat

In Divorce Case, Gujarat High Court Allows Husband To Attend Mediation Process Via Video Conferencing

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court has issued an important order, stressing the need for more active use of technology in the justice process. In a mutual consent divorce case, the High Court has allowed the husband, who lives in the US, to participate in the mediation process via video conferencing.

The case reached the High Court after the Ahmedabad Family Court's order — rejecting the husband's request to participate in the mediation process via video conferencing — was challenged. Reversing its order, the High Court on Wednesday said the Family Court had rejected the request "blindly", without proper consideration of the facts of the case.

In its order, the High Court stated that the trial court's decision was rendered blindly, without due consideration, resulting in a "miscarriage of justice". Therefore, such a decision could not be upheld legally and required intervention.

The High Court further stated that if technology is properly utilised in the judicial process, proceedings can be streamlined and expedited. Video conferencing is a cost-effective and efficient option that allows people in different locations to connect in a hybrid manner. This technology is being widely used worldwide and can reduce unnecessary delays in legal proceedings.