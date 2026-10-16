In Delhi SIR, 47L Names Deleted, But Only 2.25L Form 6 Applications Received: CEO, As Last Date Approaches
Ashok Kumar clarified the 47 lakh deleted names include the deceased, migrated, and absent voters, adding he is focused on eligible citizens, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar on Friday shared key updates regarding the ongoing campaign to refine the electoral roll through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which is progressing rapidly in the national capital, Delhi.
He stated that out of approximately 33 lakh cases in the draft electoral roll — where notices were issued due to discrepancies or mismatches with older mapping data dating back to 2002 — about 24 lakh cases have already been successfully resolved. The election office is confident that the remaining cases will also be fully addressed within the next 10 days.
According to data from the CEO’s office — against the around 47 lakh names that had been deleted — approximately 2.25 lakh Form 6 applications have been received so far, requesting the reinstatement of names that were removed in the SIR.
In the Bela Estate area, which falls under the Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency, 728 out of 729 registered voters had their names removed. Of these, 496 individuals have now applied to have their names added back. To facilitate this process, the Election Commission is organising special camps and targeted campaigns for young voters.
Furthermore, to accommodate working voters, camps are being held at the booth level every Sunday, allowing employed individuals to submit their forms without disrupting their professional commitments.
Special Instructions For BLOs
CEO Ashok Kumar stated that strict instructions have been issued to all Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and District Magistrates to conduct a thorough re-verification of the data in their respective areas. If any eligible voter has been left off from the earlier list for any reason, it must be ensured that they are given full opportunity to have their name included in the electoral roll.
Addressing the removal of 47 lakh names, the CEO clarified that this encompasses several categories, including the names of deceased individuals, those who have permanently migrated out of Delhi, and absent voters. While the names of those who are no longer alive or have left Delhi cannot be reinstated, the administration’s focus remains on retaining and adding the names of eligible citizens who are genuine residents of Delhi and qualify as valid voters.
As part of the EC’s roadmap, the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on December 4, following the completion of the entire SIR process in Delhi. Subsequent actions will be taken in accordance with the guidelines issued by the EC.
Also Read:
- SC Advances Hearing On Plea Over Delhi SIR To October 28, 2 Days Before Last Date For Claims & Objections
- No Valid Voter Will Be Left Out: Delhi CEO After Notices To CM Rekha Gupta, Kejriwal
- Shared Details Of Excluded Voters, BLAs Should Have Noted Addresses: Delhi Poll Body
- No Voter Deletion In SIR Over Missing 2002 Electoral Roll Information: Delhi CEO