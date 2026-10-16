ETV Bharat / bharat

In Delhi SIR, 47L Names Deleted, But Only 2.25L Form 6 Applications Received: CEO, As Last Date Approaches

Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashok Kumar on Friday shared key updates regarding the ongoing campaign to refine the electoral roll through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which is progressing rapidly in the national capital, Delhi.

He stated that out of approximately 33 lakh cases in the draft electoral roll — where notices were issued due to discrepancies or mismatches with older mapping data dating back to 2002 — about 24 lakh cases have already been successfully resolved. The election office is confident that the remaining cases will also be fully addressed within the next 10 days.