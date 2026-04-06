In Delhi Excise Case, High Court Allows Kejriwal To Represent Himself Against CBI's Challenge To Acquittal
Kejriwal had also filed an application, requesting recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from the hearing. The next hearing will be on April 13.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today heard former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea to represent himself in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam case, in which a CBI petition has challenged a trial court's order, acquitting all 23 accused. The plea was heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who set April 13 as the next date of hearing.
Kejriwal had earlier filed another application, requesting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to recuse herself from this hearing. This is the second such application, after Kejriwal and his former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, had written to Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's bench from hearing this matter. At the time, the Chief Justice had rejected this application.
On March 16, the court had granted time to all the accused — including Kejriwal — to file their responses. Before that, the High Court had issued notices to all the accused, including Kejriwal, on March 9, and had put a stay on the adverse observations made by the trial court against the CBI. Furthermore, the High Court had directed the trial court to refrain from conducting further hearings in the money laundering case, which is linked to the Delhi Excise Policy scam.
What Is The Case Against Kejriwal?
It is worth mentioning that order for the discharge of all the accused had been issued by the Delhi district court at Rouse Avenue on February 27. At the time, the Rouse Avenue court had observed that there were significant contradictions in the chargesheet.
The court noted that the facts presented in the voluminous chargesheet — spanning thousands of pages — did not corroborate with the statements of the witnesses. The Rouse Avenue court also pointed out that Manish Sisodia had spent approximately 530 days in jail in connection with this case, while Arvind Kejriwal had spent a total of 156 days in jail across two separate spells of custody. Kejriwal was released on September 13, 2024, after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the CBI's case.
The ED had arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21, 2024, following an interrogation. On May 10, 2024, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1, following which he surrendered on June 2.
He was arrested by the CBI on June 26, 2024, after the ED filed its sixth supplementary chargesheet on May 10, in which BRS leader K Kavitha, Chanpreet Singh, Damodar Sharma, Prince Kumar, and Arvind Singh were also named as accused. The court took cognisance of the sixth supplementary chargesheet on May 29.
On August 27, 2024, the SC granted bail to K Kavitha in the cases filed by the CBI and the ED. Later on September 13, 2024, the SC granted Kejriwal regular bail in the CBI case. Prior to this, on July 12, 2024, the SC had granted Kejriwal interim bail in the ED case.