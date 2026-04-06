ETV Bharat / bharat

In Delhi Excise Case, High Court Allows Kejriwal To Represent Himself Against CBI's Challenge To Acquittal

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today heard former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea to represent himself in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam case, in which a CBI petition has challenged a trial court's order, acquitting all 23 accused. The plea was heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who set April 13 as the next date of hearing.

Kejriwal had earlier filed another application, requesting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to recuse herself from this hearing. This is the second such application, after Kejriwal and his former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, had written to Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, seeking the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's bench from hearing this matter. At the time, the Chief Justice had rejected this application.

On March 16, the court had granted time to all the accused — including Kejriwal — to file their responses. Before that, the High Court had issued notices to all the accused, including Kejriwal, on March 9, and had put a stay on the adverse observations made by the trial court against the CBI. Furthermore, the High Court had directed the trial court to refrain from conducting further hearings in the money laundering case, which is linked to the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

What Is The Case Against Kejriwal?

It is worth mentioning that order for the discharge of all the accused had been issued by the Delhi district court at Rouse Avenue on February 27. At the time, the Rouse Avenue court had observed that there were significant contradictions in the chargesheet.