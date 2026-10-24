ETV Bharat / bharat

SEM Court Provides Neha Bora With Documents Related To Investigation Against Her; She Says Won't Sign Peace Bond

New Delhi: The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court has provided All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora with documents related to the investigation against her over the violation of a peace bond.

The next hearing of the case involving Bora will take place on October 29 at the SEM court located at the Mandir Marg Police Station.

According to AISA, following directives from the Delhi High Court, the SEM court has provided Bora with documents about the investigation against her. Bora had challenged a notice issued on the grounds of a potential breach of peace.

AISA has stated that while it will cooperate with the legal process, Bora will not sign any “peace bond”, a measure the organization views as an attempt to curtail the right to protest.

A 'show-cause' notice was issued to Bora, citing the apprehension of a breach of peace.

AISA challenged this action in the Delhi High Court, questioning the procedure followed in issuing the notice and pointing out that Bora had not been provided with the documents on which the apprehension of a breach of peace was based.

According to the organisation, the matter was heard in the Delhi High Court on October 22. While the High Court did not quash the notice or rule on the merits of the case, it did highlight procedural shortcomings and directed the SEM court to provide all documents related to the investigation.

AISA argued before the High Court that Bora had not been provided with the formal report/summary related to the case.

The organisation contended that, in the absence of these documents, Bora remained unaware of the specific grounds for the action taken against her or the reasons for her being summoned for a hearing.

According to the organisation, following the High Court's directive, the SEM court has now made the documents related to the investigation available.

This will provide Bora with an opportunity to understand the allegations levelled against her and the basis for the action taken.

According to information provided by AISA, the next hearing at the SEM court has been set for October 29. The focus of this upcoming hearing will be on the subsequent steps in the legal proceedings.

The organisation has stated that it will comply with all legal processes. AISA has alleged that after reaching the Mandir Marg police station, Bora faced opposition from a right-wing crowd present at the scene. According to the organisation, the crowd raised slogans at the entrance of the police station and issued threats against her.

AISA claimed that, about an hour later, the Delhi Police provided security to ensure Bora could attend the SEM court hearing.

In light of these events, the organisation has raised questions regarding the role of the police and the conduct of the protesters.

During a press conference held prior to the hearing, Bora explicitly refused to sign a “peace bond.” AISA stated that such peace bonds are being used to suppress dissenting voices.