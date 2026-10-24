SEM Court Provides Neha Bora With Documents Related To Investigation Against Her; She Says Won't Sign Peace Bond
Addressing a press meet in Delhi, Bora said it was important not to proclaim peaceful protests as 'breach of peace'.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court has provided All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora with documents related to the investigation against her over the violation of a peace bond.
The next hearing of the case involving Bora will take place on October 29 at the SEM court located at the Mandir Marg Police Station.
According to AISA, following directives from the Delhi High Court, the SEM court has provided Bora with documents about the investigation against her. Bora had challenged a notice issued on the grounds of a potential breach of peace.
AISA has stated that while it will cooperate with the legal process, Bora will not sign any “peace bond”, a measure the organization views as an attempt to curtail the right to protest.
A 'show-cause' notice was issued to Bora, citing the apprehension of a breach of peace.
AISA challenged this action in the Delhi High Court, questioning the procedure followed in issuing the notice and pointing out that Bora had not been provided with the documents on which the apprehension of a breach of peace was based.
According to the organisation, the matter was heard in the Delhi High Court on October 22. While the High Court did not quash the notice or rule on the merits of the case, it did highlight procedural shortcomings and directed the SEM court to provide all documents related to the investigation.
AISA argued before the High Court that Bora had not been provided with the formal report/summary related to the case.
The organisation contended that, in the absence of these documents, Bora remained unaware of the specific grounds for the action taken against her or the reasons for her being summoned for a hearing.
According to the organisation, following the High Court's directive, the SEM court has now made the documents related to the investigation available.
This will provide Bora with an opportunity to understand the allegations levelled against her and the basis for the action taken.
According to information provided by AISA, the next hearing at the SEM court has been set for October 29. The focus of this upcoming hearing will be on the subsequent steps in the legal proceedings.
The organisation has stated that it will comply with all legal processes. AISA has alleged that after reaching the Mandir Marg police station, Bora faced opposition from a right-wing crowd present at the scene. According to the organisation, the crowd raised slogans at the entrance of the police station and issued threats against her.
AISA claimed that, about an hour later, the Delhi Police provided security to ensure Bora could attend the SEM court hearing.
In light of these events, the organisation has raised questions regarding the role of the police and the conduct of the protesters.
During a press conference held prior to the hearing, Bora explicitly refused to sign a “peace bond.” AISA stated that such peace bonds are being used to suppress dissenting voices.
The organisation affirmed that while it will cooperate with the legal process, it will not sign any bond that infringes upon the right to protest.
Addressing a presser in New Delhi alongside other AISA leaders, Bora said that neither she nor the students' body will sign a "peace bond."
She argued that the use of such bonds to "suppress peaceful protests violates the democratic right to protest, which is guaranteed by the Constitution".
"The courts of the land will decide that the execution and interpretation of peace bonds is in contradiction of our fundamental right to democratic dissent," she said. Bora said that it was "important not to proclaim peaceful protests as 'breach of peace' in order to take the movement forward".
Citing the case of CJP founder Abhijit Deepke, Bora noted that action was taken against him despite having signed a "peace bond." She said that Dipke was taken into custody even while he was holding the tricolor.
The AISA chief also questioned the detention of protesters during a demonstration at Mandi House on October 16. She emphasised that the Constitution grants citizens the right to express their dissent peacefully.
Bora emphasised that democracy was “not merely about conducting elections; it also entails providing citizens the opportunity to raise their voices against threats to their voting rights and other fundamental freedoms”.
She pointed out that concerns have been raised regarding the removal of a large number of names from the electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. She clarified that while the organisation has no objection to maintaining peace, "peace" cannot be interpreted as a mandate to stop questioning the government.
"How can a peaceful protest be labeled a 'breach of peace'?"
Bora further alleged that the police used batons against protesters and mistreated women during the recent anti-CEC protests in Delhi. She also highlighted the actions reportedly taken against journalists and members of the independent media.
On Friday, the Delhi High Court dismissed Bora's petition challenging a notice issued by the Delhi Police asking her to execute a peace bond before a special executive magistrate. Justice Subramonium Prasad while passing the judgment, however, said that he has passed certain directions to the SEM on providing all material to the student leader in the proceedings.
The notice was issued to Bora by the Delhi Police on October 17 under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It asked the AISA President to appear before the SEM on October 19 and show cause as to why she should not execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety “for keeping peace for a period of inquiry”.
While Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Delhi Police, questioned the maintainability of Bora’s petition, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the AISA chief, said that the SEM had issued the notice to Bora without applying independent judgment, while terming it as a “cut and paste job”.
Bora, who has emerged as one of the student faces of the recent anti-CEC stir, was taken into custody by the Delhi Police during the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest march called by CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke on October 16. She was released on October 17, the same day the peace bond notice was issued to her by the Delhi Police.
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