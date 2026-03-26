ETV Bharat / bharat

In Chhattisgarh's Surguja, A 'Goat Bank' Aims To Make 'Lakhpati Didis' Out Of Underprivileged Women

Anita, a managing member of the Surguja Goat Bank (Chheri Bank), explains: "We will provide four goats to a woman from an underprivileged background, for which a membership fee of Rs 3,000 will be collected. Using these funds, our 'Pashu Sakhi (Animal Care Volunteer)' will cover the costs of vaccination, health check-ups and medicines for these goats for a full 40 months."

In Surguja, a goat is referred to as a "chheri". The Chheri Bank is entirely centred around goats. It was launched in Kunwarpur village of Lakhanpur development block by women's self-help groups operating under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) under the district panchayat. Unlike conventional banks, this institution does not deal in monetary transactions; instead, it facilitates exchange through management of goats.

The district has consistently witnessed innovative initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women. Continuing this tradition, the district administration has introduced yet another novel initiative: A "Chheri Bank" in Surguja.

Surguja: The Chhattisgarh district of Surguja has long served as a model in the field of women's empowerment. In 2014, a female District Collector entrusted the responsibility for sanitation in the district to women, thereby setting a remarkable trend. Since then, Surguja's women have been trained to manage canteens, parking facilities, and even operate auto-rickshaws.

Surgujas New Goat Bank Aims To Create Lakhpati Didis : 40 Months, 100 Kids (ETV Bharat)

“Over this 40-month period, these four goats are expected to produce 32 offspring. Of these, the bank will reclaim 16 offspring as instalments, while the beneficiary will retain the remaining 16. To maintain a balanced gender ratio within the bank's stock, we will reclaim 12 female goats and 4 male goats out of the 16," Anita added.

She further said that women associated with the 'Vihan' initiative are also involved in this project. "Our goal is to empower them to become 'Lakhpati Didis' (women earning over Rs 1 lakh). In future, we intend to introduce other breeds and varieties of goats to this facility to establish it as a premier centre," she said.

Sumitra Singh, a beneficiary, said, “I have received four goats under this scheme. Their care and maintenance will be handled by the Pashu Sakhi on behalf of the bank. In return, we will give the bank 16 kids in instalments. We will be left with 16 goats of our own. Since a single buck typically sells for around Rs 8,000-10,000, this initiative should generate an income exceeding Rs 1,00,000."

Surguja’s ‘Chheri Bank’ is empowering rural women through innovative goat farming (ETV Bharat)

"This initiative is being launched under the directives of the District Collector and the guidance of the district panchayat CEO. As part of the project, a Goat Bank is being established in Kunwarpur Gram Panchayat under Lakhanpur administrative block. We have stocked this facility with goats of the 'Bengal' breed. In total, the centre currently houses 35 goats, both female and bucks. The primary objective of this bank is to ensure the economic success of beneficiaries belonging to small and marginal groups," said Anita, a manager at the Goat Bank.

District Administration Enthusiastic

District panchayat CEO Vinay Agarwal said, "In Surguja, we have established the 'Surguja Goat Bank' after drawing inspiration from a success story in Odisha. We have taken the initiative to procure high-quality, superior-breed goats from outside the region for this project. We will provide goats procured from Jharkhand's Gumla, and UP, to the women members of the self-help groups, as a loan. At any given time, a single member (didi) may take out a loan for four goats, in exchange for which she will pay us Rs 3,000. This constitutes a service fee, in return for which we will provide her goats, along with their vaccination, deworming, and artificial insemination (AI)."

He added, "In exchange, she will be required to return a total of 16 kids to us over 40 months. Statistically speaking, a single goat produces 25 offspring during its entire life cycle. Thus, from four goats, the didi stands to get around 100 kids. She is required to return only 16 of them to us. The remaining 84 will be her net profit.”