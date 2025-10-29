ETV Bharat / bharat

In Bengal's Dubrajpur, ‘Modi’ And ‘Mamata’ Share A Home, And A Voter List

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal has thrown up several surprises, but none more amusing than what officials discovered in the Kacharipara area of Dubrajpur Municipality’s Ward Number 13. The voters’ list here features a brother-sister duo — Narendra Modi, aged 50 (not Damodardas, but Kumar), and Mamata Agarwal. This Modi runs a grocery shop in Kacharipara, selling provisions, not policies.

Dubrajpur: Politics in West Bengal just got its own family drama. In a state where politics is never dull, finding ‘Modi’ and ‘Mamata’ united under one roof might just seem like the latest twist in a political sitcom. But that is exactly the case in Birbhum’s Dubrajpur, where Narendra Modi and Mamata not only share the same voters’ list but also family meals!

Originally hailing from Rajasthan, the Modi family migrated to Birbhum generations ago and has since made Bengal their home. “My uncle named me Narendra long before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister,” said the Dubrajpur Modi with a grin. “People here call me Munna, and that’s how I’ve been known since childhood. But for official work, I have to use my full name — and that’s when everyone turns wide-eyed,” he said.

“Whenever I go to vote, polling officials stop and take a hard look at me. Then, when they hear that my sister’s name is Mamata, they can’t stop laughing,” said Munna. “Our relationship is also like the real Modi and Mamata—we argue all the time but can’t do without each other. We have many similarities,” the grocer quipped.

Dubrajpur MLA and BJP leader Anup Saha also found the coincidence hilarious. “I had no idea we had a Narendra Modi in my constituency! This is such a great coincidence. I’ve come to know that he’s a simple man. It’s a matter of joy for all of us to have someone named after our Prime Minister among us,” said Saha.

As the SIR continues across West Bengal and 11 other states, the Dubrajpur twist has added a touch of humour and relief to Bengal’s otherwise charged political atmosphere.