ETV Bharat / bharat

In Bengal, Forest Shrinkage, Development Pressures Escalate Human-Elephant Conflict, Extract Cruel Cost

Siliguri: As humans encroach upon forests, erect more and more infrastructure inside them, and safe habitats and migration pathways for animals shrink, man-animal conflicts have been rising steadily across India. At the frontline of one of these battles is the human-elephant conflicts that are taking place across West Bengal.

Now, a joint study conducted by the 'Project Elephant' division of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), has put numbers against these developments. And these are worrying. The study covers the period between the years 2000 and 2025, and records the deaths of 1,761 humans in the state (with another 298 people sustaining injuries), along with the deaths of 753 elephants — all due to this conflict.

The study has also analysed the nature of these conflicts, the causes of fatalities, and high-risk zones across 36 forest divisions and a vast geographical area within the state.

Migration Patterns: North Bengal Vs South Bengal

Statistics indicate that North Bengal bears the brunt of this conflict. In the Dooars region, expansive forests, tea gardens, railway lines, and human settlements overlap with the natural migratory corridors of elephants. Consequently, herds frequently stray into human-inhabited areas while searching for food or moving between forests.

This often leads to confrontations with villagers—who are terrified by the presence of the animals—increasing the risk of fatalities on both sides.

The situation in South Bengal is equally concerning; herds traverse the region near the borders of Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, leading to frequent reports of conflict in districts such as Bankura, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur.

Elephant Deaths & Causes

Regarding the 753 elephant deaths, the study reveals that while 508 of these were due to natural causes, a significant number of the total deaths were attributed to electrocution. The list of causes includes old age, disease, malnutrition, dehydration, lightning strikes, drowning, and conflicts among the elephants themselves. Alarmingly, 245 of these deaths were attributed to human activities and infrastructural hazards.

Electrocution is the most severe cause on this list; 111 elephants have died over the past 25 years due to contact with power lines. Contributing factors include illegal electrical connections set up to protect crops, low-hanging power lines, and hazardous electrical infrastructure in the vicinity of forest areas. Rail accidents rank second, with 93 elephants killed after being struck by high-speed trains.

Additionally, 31 elephants died due to poaching, 6 from poisoning, and 3 in road accidents. One elephant died as a result of a direct attack by humans. Furthermore, the causes of 88 deaths could not be definitively identified. Statistics regarding the age and sex of the deceased elephants reveal specific trends: 133 adult males and 100 adult females died. Among sub-adults, 40 males and 38 females perished, while 32 juvenile elephants and 17 calves also lost their lives.

According to forest and wildlife experts, adult male elephants often stray from their herds and roam alone. Their tendency to travel long distances in search of food increases their risk of encountering agricultural land, railway tracks, and power lines.

Elephant Corridor Across North Bengal

North Bengal tops the map of human-elephant conflict; a geographical analysis of these incidents highlights several areas in North Bengal.

Notably, Rajabhatkhawa in Alipurduar stands out as one of the most dangerous locations in the state, with 18 recorded elephant deaths. Additionally, the deaths of eight elephants each have been recorded at the Raidak, Banarhat, and Haldibari tea estates, as well as at Dumriguri in Darjeeling. Multiple elephant deaths have also occurred in Kadmagarh (Bankura), Sukhanibasti and Targhera (Jalpaiguri), and Chhota Bainan (Purba Bardhaman).

Several areas in North Bengal are also a cause for concern regarding elephant attacks on humans. In the Jalpaiguri forest tracts, 51 conflict incidents have been recorded in Jangalimahal, 39 in Nimna Tandu, 34 in Haihai Pathar, and 33 in Uchcha Tandu. In Rajabhatkhawa (Alipurduar), this figure stands at 141. Frequent human-elephant conflicts have also been reported in areas such as Atiabari, Bhatkhawa, Gangutia, and Dakshin Latabari.

South Bengal: Migration From Odisha & Jharkhand

In South Bengal, incidents resulting in fatalities and injuries have been documented in Barjora (Bankura), Jhargram Sadar, and various parts of West Medinipur. Seasonal statistics offer significant insight: the highest number of conflicts occurs during the monsoon—between June and September, coinciding with the southwest monsoon. A total of 685 incidents were recorded during these four months, compared to 533 in winter, 476 in summer, and 365 during the autumn (northeast monsoon) season.

During the monsoon, forest vegetation becomes dense, making it difficult to spot the movement of elephants from a distance. Simultaneously, the paddy-planting and agricultural season leads to an increased human presence in the fields. The convergence of these factors heightens the risk of sudden, unexpected encounters with elephants.