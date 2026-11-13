In Bengal, Forest Shrinkage, Development Pressures Escalate Human-Elephant Conflict, Extract Cruel Cost
Study by MoEF&CC's Project Elephant and WII, covering the years 2000-2025, shows 1,761 people and 753 elephants have died, reports Subhdeep Roy Nandy.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Siliguri: As humans encroach upon forests, erect more and more infrastructure inside them, and safe habitats and migration pathways for animals shrink, man-animal conflicts have been rising steadily across India. At the frontline of one of these battles is the human-elephant conflicts that are taking place across West Bengal.
Now, a joint study conducted by the 'Project Elephant' division of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), has put numbers against these developments. And these are worrying. The study covers the period between the years 2000 and 2025, and records the deaths of 1,761 humans in the state (with another 298 people sustaining injuries), along with the deaths of 753 elephants — all due to this conflict.
The study has also analysed the nature of these conflicts, the causes of fatalities, and high-risk zones across 36 forest divisions and a vast geographical area within the state.
Migration Patterns: North Bengal Vs South Bengal
Statistics indicate that North Bengal bears the brunt of this conflict. In the Dooars region, expansive forests, tea gardens, railway lines, and human settlements overlap with the natural migratory corridors of elephants. Consequently, herds frequently stray into human-inhabited areas while searching for food or moving between forests.
This often leads to confrontations with villagers—who are terrified by the presence of the animals—increasing the risk of fatalities on both sides.
The situation in South Bengal is equally concerning; herds traverse the region near the borders of Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, leading to frequent reports of conflict in districts such as Bankura, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur.
Elephant Deaths & Causes
Regarding the 753 elephant deaths, the study reveals that while 508 of these were due to natural causes, a significant number of the total deaths were attributed to electrocution. The list of causes includes old age, disease, malnutrition, dehydration, lightning strikes, drowning, and conflicts among the elephants themselves. Alarmingly, 245 of these deaths were attributed to human activities and infrastructural hazards.
Electrocution is the most severe cause on this list; 111 elephants have died over the past 25 years due to contact with power lines. Contributing factors include illegal electrical connections set up to protect crops, low-hanging power lines, and hazardous electrical infrastructure in the vicinity of forest areas. Rail accidents rank second, with 93 elephants killed after being struck by high-speed trains.
Additionally, 31 elephants died due to poaching, 6 from poisoning, and 3 in road accidents. One elephant died as a result of a direct attack by humans. Furthermore, the causes of 88 deaths could not be definitively identified. Statistics regarding the age and sex of the deceased elephants reveal specific trends: 133 adult males and 100 adult females died. Among sub-adults, 40 males and 38 females perished, while 32 juvenile elephants and 17 calves also lost their lives.
According to forest and wildlife experts, adult male elephants often stray from their herds and roam alone. Their tendency to travel long distances in search of food increases their risk of encountering agricultural land, railway tracks, and power lines.
Elephant Corridor Across North Bengal
North Bengal tops the map of human-elephant conflict; a geographical analysis of these incidents highlights several areas in North Bengal.
Notably, Rajabhatkhawa in Alipurduar stands out as one of the most dangerous locations in the state, with 18 recorded elephant deaths. Additionally, the deaths of eight elephants each have been recorded at the Raidak, Banarhat, and Haldibari tea estates, as well as at Dumriguri in Darjeeling. Multiple elephant deaths have also occurred in Kadmagarh (Bankura), Sukhanibasti and Targhera (Jalpaiguri), and Chhota Bainan (Purba Bardhaman).
Several areas in North Bengal are also a cause for concern regarding elephant attacks on humans. In the Jalpaiguri forest tracts, 51 conflict incidents have been recorded in Jangalimahal, 39 in Nimna Tandu, 34 in Haihai Pathar, and 33 in Uchcha Tandu. In Rajabhatkhawa (Alipurduar), this figure stands at 141. Frequent human-elephant conflicts have also been reported in areas such as Atiabari, Bhatkhawa, Gangutia, and Dakshin Latabari.
South Bengal: Migration From Odisha & Jharkhand
In South Bengal, incidents resulting in fatalities and injuries have been documented in Barjora (Bankura), Jhargram Sadar, and various parts of West Medinipur. Seasonal statistics offer significant insight: the highest number of conflicts occurs during the monsoon—between June and September, coinciding with the southwest monsoon. A total of 685 incidents were recorded during these four months, compared to 533 in winter, 476 in summer, and 365 during the autumn (northeast monsoon) season.
During the monsoon, forest vegetation becomes dense, making it difficult to spot the movement of elephants from a distance. Simultaneously, the paddy-planting and agricultural season leads to an increased human presence in the fields. The convergence of these factors heightens the risk of sudden, unexpected encounters with elephants.
The Human Cost Of The Conflict
Men are more frequently the victims of such attacks; among the 2,059 individuals who were either killed or injured, 1,554 were men and 505 were women. Experts believe that men face a higher risk because they are more frequently involved in activities such as guarding crops at night, collecting firewood, and grazing livestock.
According to official reports, forest cover in West Bengal has declined by approximately 15.3 per cent over the last 25 years, while human settlements and urbanization have increased by 30.5 per cent during the same period. Consequently, vast stretches of forest have been fragmented into smaller, isolated patches.
Due to this fragmentation, elephants can no longer access food and water as easily as they once could. Meanwhile, drawn by nutrient-rich crops such as paddy, maize, and sugarcane, they are venturing into farmlands and human habitations. What the elephants perceive as a search for food, humans experience as the destruction of crops and livelihoods—a dynamic that fuels conflict. Beyond the loss of forest cover, the encroachment of human settlements, the expansion of tea plantations, and the development of transport infrastructure have further constricted the migratory paths of elephants.
Could Technology, Safe Routes Provide Solutions?
The study recommends several scientific and technology-driven measures to mitigate conflict. It suggests the use of sensor-based technology to detect the presence of elephants near railway tracks, emphasising the need for a system that identifies the vibrations caused by elephant movement and instantly alerts train drivers, stations, and control rooms.
Furthermore, there is a need to establish safe crossing points, underpasses, and appropriate infrastructure at critical locations along elephant migratory routes. To prevent elephant deaths from electrocution, the study advises eliminating illegal electrical connections, repairing low-hanging power lines, and implementing safe, solar-powered fencing. Early warning systems — such as automated cameras, location-tracking devices, and mobile alerts — could also prove effective in notifying villagers before elephants enter their settlements.
The study also underscores the importance of forming rapid-response teams, comprising trained forest personnel and local volunteers. According to relevant stakeholders, merely relocating elephants from one area to another will not provide a permanent solution. Instead, it is essential to restore the elephants' natural habitats, food and water sources, and put an end to the encroachment upon their migratory corridors.
The Conflict From The Eyes Of Human Victims
Gita Subba, who was injured in an elephant attack in November 2025, remarked, "Elephant attacks in this area are a recurring issue. However, the Forest Department's surveillance has increased compared to the past."
Sarat Chandra Roy — whose wife, Namita Roy, died in an elephant attack during that same month — stated, "My wife lost her life in an elephant attack. While the Forest Department did provide compensation, the attacks on human settlements have not ceased. Anyone could lose their life at any moment; therefore, the Forest Department needs to be even more vigilant."
To mitigate conflict, surveillance is being intensified.
Bhaskar J V, Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) for North Bengal, noted that several measures have been implemented over the last decade to reduce elephant mortality and human-elephant conflict. He mentioned the adoption of modern technology and enhanced surveillance by the Forest Department.
Furthermore, discussions with railway authorities have led to the integration of technology along railway tracks, and initiatives have been taken to ensure the safe passage of elephants across national highways that intersect their corridors.
The View Of Citizen Conservationists
Meanwhile, Abhiyan Saha, secretary of the organisation 'Airavat', emphasised that any harm inflicted upon the forest is, in effect, harm inflicted upon wildlife. Urbanisation within corridors, encroachment, and the expansion of human settlements in forest areas are further exacerbating these conflicts.
Kaustav Chowdhury, secretary of Solitary Nature and Animal Protection Foundation (SNAP), added that just as humans have a right to life, so too do elephants; it is, therefore, a human responsibility to protect the habitats and migratory corridors of these animals. Consequently, this human-elephant conflict should not be viewed merely as a law-and-order issue for the Forest Department. It is deeply intertwined with the livelihoods of rural communities, ecological balance, and the future of wildlife conservation.
Protecting elephant corridors, restoring the natural environment of forest areas, and implementing effective, technology-driven early-warning systems are now of the utmost importance. Otherwise, in the days to come, not only will the loss of human lives increase, but the very existence of elephants—one of the state’s most important wildlife species—will also be imperiled.
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