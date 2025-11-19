ETV Bharat / bharat

In A RTI Reply, NACO Said It Disallows LGBTQIA Community Members To Donate Blood

Usually, donors are asked if they belong to the LGBTQIA group when they go to give blood. LGBTQIA individuals in India have a much greater prevalence of HIV than the overall population, according to UNAIDS data. HIV infection rates among transgender individuals are 3.1% and among gay men and other men who have sex with men (MSM) are 2.7. This percentage is approximately 0.2% for adults from the overall population.

The NACO, in its reply, attached a PDF copy of their guidelines, which state, "This is not intended to comment on the personal lives of individuals in the LGBTQIA community, but rather an attempt to prevent future infections."

Ashok Rao Kavi, an LGBTQIA activist, applauded the decision of the health department. "They are operating in accordance with the correct criteria because the statistics indicate a greater number of LGBTQIA members being HIV positive."

In their reply, NACO stated, there are more LGBTQIA people being infected with HIV. Also, there was a higher likelihood of them being drug users who inject themselves, sex workers, gays, and transgender people; all these are at a high risk of contracting HIV.

Mumbai: Blood donation is seen as a noble cause; however, the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), in a reply to an RTI query filed, said, LGBTQIA will not be allowed to donate blood to be used for patients.

In addition, a large number of LGBTQIA community members are reluctant to get themselves tested.

Row Kavi said, "The data indicate a significant rate of HIV infection among members of the LGBTQIA group. It is frequently discovered, the blood donated by members of the LGBTQIA community is infected with HIV, hence they discard it. In fact, it is really healthier for the LGBTQIA community to acknowledge this as a societal obligation and refrain from giving blood."

Therefore, Row Kavi believes a large portion of the LGBTQIA group lacks awareness of their social responsibility. He appreciated the NACO's advisory to members of the LGBTQIA community to refrain from donating blood and said they need not feel ashamed.

He gave an example to highlight the issue of societal awareness. A woman in Satara who had recently given birth and was in urgent need of blood, since she was bleeding excessively. "Her brother-in-law, who is gay, rushed to her side and donated blood. He was HIV positive, and after receiving his blood, the woman also contracted HIV because she was given his blood without testing," Row Kavi said. In many towns and cities of India, blood is not tested before the transfusion.

Ashok further mentioned, "In another case, a person in Mumbai had concealed his sexual orientation at the time he donated blood for his mother, whose condition had suddenly worsened. However, a catastrophe was averted since a conscientious physician got that blood tested, and it wasn't used for his mother. When the hospital tested that person's blood, it was further revealed, he was HIV-positive." He added, such instances do occur, and hence NACO's position is correct.

A physician from a government hospital in Mumbai, who did not wish to be named, shared the wastage of blood at the health camps held to collect blood. He said, "Donors are never asked if they belong to the LGBTQIA community at the blood donation camps held by political figures or at the local train stations." He further added, blood donors also do not reveal their gender. According to the doctor, "The following day after the blood donation camp, when all the blood is tested, such infected blood has to be discarded. This is a waste of the donor's blood and the health department's efforts."