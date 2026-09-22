ETV Bharat / bharat

In A New Record, 40 Days Since Houses Were Adjourned, Monsoon Session Yet To Formally End

New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament is yet to end formally, 40 days after both Houses were adjourned, keeping speculations alive that the government wants to bring a key legislation without convening a fresh session. The two Houses remaining "unprorogued" for 40 days is a new record, former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achari told PTI.

In 2015, the two Houses of Parliament were prorogued after 28 days, he recalled. The government was then trying to create a consensus on GST law, he noted. There are strong suggestions that the government plans to move an amendment to the women's reservation law afresh to bring it into effect ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

A previous attempt during the Budget session fell short due to a lack of numbers. To alleviate concerns, especially from southern opposition parties fearing a drop in Lok Sabha representation under population-based delimitation, the government proposes a flat 50 per cent seat expansion across all states and Union territories.