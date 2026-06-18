ETV Bharat / bharat

In A First, Panchayati Raj Ministry To Introduce Coding And Grading Of Village Roads

New Delhi: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, for the first time in India, is introducing a standardized digital system to code and grade every internal road within villages which will have proper road name, size and code. The initiative will create a comprehensive digital road registry, enabling accurate mapping and classification of rural roads. This will facilitate efficient navigation and timely access for emergency services such as fire engines, ambulances, and medical supply vehicles, thereby strengthening rural connectivity, service delivery, and disaster response mechanisms.

V. Udaya Kumar, Advisor, Ministry of Panchayati Raj said that a public consultation document on Intra-Village Road Coding and Grading System has been prepared, and the ministry is inviting suggestions from citizens, local communities, and other stakeholders before the system is finalised.

Kumar noted that internal roads within the villages have never been systematically documented or mapped. This has created serious problems in everyday life, an ambulance responding to a medical emergency inside a village often struggles to locate the right lane or path, he said. Similarly, postal workers and courier services cannot navigate to a precise address within a village, Kumar added.

A student cycles through a village street in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh (IANS)

According to the ministry, the government officials planning road maintenance or new construction have no reliable database to consult. Emergency services such as fire engines and police vehicles lose precious time trying to find locations while digital maps and navigation applications are unable to show last-mile routes within villages. Likewise, schemes such as MGNREGA, PMGSY, and PMGY cannot be efficiently tracked or executed without tracking the specific location.

"Different agencies use different naming methods, local landmarks are used informally, the same road may appear under multiple names in different records, and there is no integration with modern geospatial technology. The result is confusion, duplication of effort, and wasting public money," the ministry said in a statement.

A farmer heads home with his plough after finishing work in the fields at a village in Malda district of West Bengal (IANS)

Bijaya Kumar Behera, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj explained that the aim of the initiative is straightforward that every road inside every village in India should have a unique, recognisable name and code, visible on a sign, traceable on a digital map, and linked to a national database.