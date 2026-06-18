In A First, Panchayati Raj Ministry To Introduce Coding And Grading Of Village Roads
Physical road signboards will carry QR codes, scanning which will lead to road information, maintenance history, and navigation data via Gram Manchitra, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, for the first time in India, is introducing a standardized digital system to code and grade every internal road within villages which will have proper road name, size and code. The initiative will create a comprehensive digital road registry, enabling accurate mapping and classification of rural roads. This will facilitate efficient navigation and timely access for emergency services such as fire engines, ambulances, and medical supply vehicles, thereby strengthening rural connectivity, service delivery, and disaster response mechanisms.
V. Udaya Kumar, Advisor, Ministry of Panchayati Raj said that a public consultation document on Intra-Village Road Coding and Grading System has been prepared, and the ministry is inviting suggestions from citizens, local communities, and other stakeholders before the system is finalised.
Kumar noted that internal roads within the villages have never been systematically documented or mapped. This has created serious problems in everyday life, an ambulance responding to a medical emergency inside a village often struggles to locate the right lane or path, he said. Similarly, postal workers and courier services cannot navigate to a precise address within a village, Kumar added.
According to the ministry, the government officials planning road maintenance or new construction have no reliable database to consult. Emergency services such as fire engines and police vehicles lose precious time trying to find locations while digital maps and navigation applications are unable to show last-mile routes within villages. Likewise, schemes such as MGNREGA, PMGSY, and PMGY cannot be efficiently tracked or executed without tracking the specific location.
"Different agencies use different naming methods, local landmarks are used informally, the same road may appear under multiple names in different records, and there is no integration with modern geospatial technology. The result is confusion, duplication of effort, and wasting public money," the ministry said in a statement.
Bijaya Kumar Behera, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj explained that the aim of the initiative is straightforward that every road inside every village in India should have a unique, recognisable name and code, visible on a sign, traceable on a digital map, and linked to a national database.
How Roads Will Be Classified
The system introduces a simple three-tier classification for all roads within a village.
- Main Road: A major road that passes through or connects the village from one end to another. These are numbered sequentially as Main Road 1, Main Road 2, and so on. Where parallel roads exist in the same sequence, letters are added for clarity, for example, Main Road 6A or Main Road 6B.
- Cross Road: Roads that intersect or cut across a Main Road. These are also numbered sequentially as Cross Road 1, Cross Road 2, and so on.
- Other Road and Connected Road: Smaller lanes and paths branching off from a Main Road. These are assigned codes in sequence, for example, Other Road 1, Other Road 2. Numbering follows a clockwise or anti-clockwise direction for consistency, the ministry added.
Coding System
According to the ministry, each road will be assigned a unique alphanumeric code that identifies its location from state down to village level.
- A village road branching from it may be coded as: VR-MH-TN-BHW-001-1
- A crossroad cutting across it may be coded as: IVR-MH-TN-BHW-CR1. The prefix indicates the road type (ODR for Other District Road, VR for Village Road, IVR for Intra-Village Road), followed by state abbreviation, district abbreviation, block or village abbreviation, and a sequential number. Duplicate codes will be prevented through centralised validation via PMGSY's OMMS (Online Management, Monitoring, and Accounting System).
Gram Manchitra
Gram Manchitra is a geospatial planning and monitoring application developed by the ministry. It will serve as the central digital platform where all road codes, DIGIPIN codes, LGD codes, and PMGSY data are brought together. Officials, planners, and citizens will be able to view, search, and monitor village roads through this single integrated platform, it added.
QR Codes On Signboards
Physical road signboards will carry QR codes, in line with the ministry's mandate for PMGSY roads. A person scanning the QR code on a signboard will be able to access road information, maintenance history, and navigation data via Gram Manchitra.
As per the ministry, the Gram Panchayat (village council) will be the primary authority for identifying, naming, and grading roads within its jurisdiction.
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