ETV Bharat / bharat

In A First, Gauhati HC Orders Assam Govt Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Woman Deported To Bangladesh

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has ordered the Assam government to provide interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the husband of a Muslim woman who was deported to Bangladesh without being allowed to challenge the ruling of a Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) that declared her a "foreigner."

The order, issued by a division bench of Justices Kalyan R Surana and Susmita Phukan Khaund on September 3, marks the first instance of its kind involving an individual designated as a foreigner.

It followed the examination of a habeas corpus petition submitted by Mujammel Hoque, the husband of the expelled woman, Mumtaz Begum.

The court expressed its dismay regarding the handling of Begum’s case by the Foreigners’ Tribunal in Nagaon, noting that "the element of malice in law on the part of the learned tribunal is apparent on the face of record."

Foreigners’ Tribunals are quasi-judicial entities that address cases involving suspected illegal immigrants and ascertain whether an individual is a "foreigner" or an Indian citizen.