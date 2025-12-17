ETV Bharat / bharat

In A First For ICG, Offshore Patrol Vessel 'Sarthak' Visits Strategic Chabahar Port

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard's ship 'Sarthak' has entered the strategic port of Chabahar in Iran as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to Gulf countries, officials said on Wednesday. During the port call, Sarthak, an offshore patrol vessel, will engage in a range of activities to strengthen institutional linkages and enhance mutual understanding in maritime safety and security, they said.

The ship entering the Chabahar port marks the "first-ever visit of an ICG ship" to the port, underscoring India's growing maritime engagement in the region, the officials said. The ICG said 'Sarthak' arrived at Chabahar on Tuesday and it will remain in the port till December 19.

"During the port call, ICG Ship Sarthak will engage in a wide range of professional and community-oriented activities with the Iranian Navy and other Iranian maritime agencies. These include courtesy calls and professional interactions, aimed at strengthening institutional linkages and enhancing mutual understanding in maritime safety and security," a senior official of ICG said. Key highlights of the port call include joint training activities focusing on maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and marine pollution response, the ICG said.

"A marine pollution response demonstration in Chabahar harbour, targeting oil spills and hazardous and noxious substances (HNS) spills, will be conducted to showcase coordinated response mechanisms. MRCC-to-MRCC coordination drills, a table-top exercise, and joint Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills will further enhance interoperability and operational preparedness between the two sides," it said.

MRCC stands for Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres. Sarthak, an offshore patrol vessel, has entered the strategic port of Chabahar, as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to Gulf countries, the ICG official said.

Chabahar, located on the northern flank of Gulf of Oman, is a strategically placed deep-water port that offers India a direct maritime gateway to Iran, land-locked Afghanistan and Central Asia, a shorter and geopolitically independent alternative to routes that transit Pakistan, the ICG said.