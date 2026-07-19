ETV Bharat / bharat

In A Delhi Parlour, Kanpur Woman Got A Tattoo And HIV Infection Too

Dermatologist Dr Shvetank says that the incident came to light when the woman complained of severe infection in her private parts. ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: The tattoo gave her a new look but also left her with lifelong pain. A Kanpur woman got a tattoo done in a Delhi parlour. When the initial excitement was over, she came to know she had been infected with HIV due to an infected needle.

After the disclosure of this disease, the woman's family is going through deep shock and depression. At present, the woman's treatment has been started at GSVM Medical College, but she will now have to remain dependent on medicines for the rest of her life.

Dermatologist Dr Shvetank said that the incident came to light when the woman complained of severe infection in her private parts. Seeing the condition of the woman who reached GSVM Medical College for treatment, she got tested for HIV and Hepatitis-B.