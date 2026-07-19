In A Delhi Parlour, Kanpur Woman Got A Tattoo And HIV Infection Too
The woman's treatment has been started at GSVM Medical College; now she will have to remain dependent on medicines for the rest of her life.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 9:34 PM IST
Kanpur: The tattoo gave her a new look but also left her with lifelong pain. A Kanpur woman got a tattoo done in a Delhi parlour. When the initial excitement was over, she came to know she had been infected with HIV due to an infected needle.
After the disclosure of this disease, the woman's family is going through deep shock and depression. At present, the woman's treatment has been started at GSVM Medical College, but she will now have to remain dependent on medicines for the rest of her life.
Dermatologist Dr Shvetank said that the incident came to light when the woman complained of severe infection in her private parts. Seeing the condition of the woman who reached GSVM Medical College for treatment, she got tested for HIV and Hepatitis-B.
After the reports came, it became clear that she was HIV positive. While talking to the woman, it was revealed that the negligence and use of a contaminated needle while getting a tattoo was the cause of this infection.
Doctors believe that the tattoo craze is inviting not only HIV but also other skin-related complications. Dr Shvetank warns that the red and green inks used in tattoos have a higher risk of granulomatous reaction, which can cause painful rashes and infection on the skin.
This incident has raised alarm bells for tattoo lovers. Doctors believe that before getting a tattoo, do a thorough check of cleanliness. Always choose a certified parlour and insist that the artist use seal-packed and new needles in front of your eyes. Small carelessness can take a toll on health.
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