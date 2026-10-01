In 2026 Assembly Polls Across 4 States & 1 UT, Congress Spent Rs 69 Crore More On Candidates Than 2021
Analysis of the party's poll statements submitted to the ECI shows it spent Rs 95.52 crore across Kerala, TN, Assam, WB, Puducherry, reports Santu Das.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The total amount assigned by the Congress party to its candidates to fight the 2026 Assembly polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry, has witnessed a drastic increase. The party's overall poll expenses on candidates has gone up by more than Rs 69 crore, compared to the 2021 polls in the same states (and Puducherry, an Union Territory), an analysis of the election expenditure submitted by the party to the Election Commission of India (ECI) shows.
Election expenditures submitted by the party for the 2026 Assembly elections in these states and UT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, shows the party altogether spent Rs 95.52 crore on its candidates in the 2026 Assembly polls.
This includes Rs 92.32 crore spent in these four states, plus Rs 3.20 crore spent in Puducherry, amounts which were paid to its contesting candidates via cheque/RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement) and other payment modes.
Notably, it is mandatory for each political party to disclose its election expenses for each Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to the ECI within 75-90 days after the elections are over.
To maintain transparency and accountability, the political parties have to disclose donations, including any lumpsum amounts paid to nominees, in its statements. If the poll panel detects any discrepancy, it can take action.
In the 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress all together paid Rs 26.45 crore to its candidates in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As per the expenditure report submitted by the party to the poll panel in 2021, the highest amount — Rs 10.75 crore — was paid to its nominees in Kerala, followed by Assam (Rs 9.15 crore). The third highest amount (Rs 4.60 crore) went to West Bengal, followed by Tamil Nadu (Rs 1.25 crore), and Puducherry (Rs 70 lakh).
Kerala
Among prominent candidates who received poll funds from the party for the 2026 Assembly polls in Kerala are incumbent Chief Minister V D Satheesan and state Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. They received Rs 30 lakh each from the party. In comparison, Saatheesan had received Rs 13.50 lakh and Chennithala Rs 5 lakh for the 2021 polls.
Assam
Similarly in Assam, among key party nominees who received funds to contest the elections are Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi, then Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly Debabrata Saikia, and Mira Borthakur. Each of them was given Rs 30 lakh by the party. In comparison, Borthakur had received Rs 10 lakh for the 2021 Assembly polls.
Puducherry
In Puducherry, an amount of Rs 20 lakh each was paid by the Congress to 16 candidates who contested in the polls. The total amount stood at Rs 3.20 crore.
Also Read:
- Citizens Won't Tolerate 'Vote Chori'; India Bloc Committed To Protecting Democracy: Congress
- Congress CWC Discusses 'Vote Theft', Demands Resignation Of PM Modi, CEC Gyanesh Kumar
- Take Fight Against CEC, SIR To The Finish: Rahul Gandhi To CWC
- With Forests Facing Severe Threats, Choice Obvious: Ramesh On Upcoming SC Decision On Definition Of 'Forests'