ETV Bharat / bharat

In 2026 Assembly Polls Across 4 States & 1 UT, Congress Spent Rs 69 Crore More On Candidates Than 2021

Kerala CM Satheesan (L) and Home Minister Chennithala received Rs 30 lakh each from Congress for the Assembly polls in 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The total amount assigned by the Congress party to its candidates to fight the 2026 Assembly polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry, has witnessed a drastic increase. The party's overall poll expenses on candidates has gone up by more than Rs 69 crore, compared to the 2021 polls in the same states (and Puducherry, an Union Territory), an analysis of the election expenditure submitted by the party to the Election Commission of India (ECI) shows.

Election expenditures submitted by the party for the 2026 Assembly elections in these states and UT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, shows the party altogether spent Rs 95.52 crore on its candidates in the 2026 Assembly polls.

This includes Rs 92.32 crore spent in these four states, plus Rs 3.20 crore spent in Puducherry, amounts which were paid to its contesting candidates via cheque/RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement) and other payment modes.

Notably, it is mandatory for each political party to disclose its election expenses for each Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to the ECI within 75-90 days after the elections are over.

To maintain transparency and accountability, the political parties have to disclose donations, including any lumpsum amounts paid to nominees, in its statements. If the poll panel detects any discrepancy, it can take action.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress all together paid Rs 26.45 crore to its candidates in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As per the expenditure report submitted by the party to the poll panel in 2021, the highest amount — Rs 10.75 crore — was paid to its nominees in Kerala, followed by Assam (Rs 9.15 crore). The third highest amount (Rs 4.60 crore) went to West Bengal, followed by Tamil Nadu (Rs 1.25 crore), and Puducherry (Rs 70 lakh).