Impressed Anand Mahindra Offers Support To 'Talented' Young 'Magician' From Nainital
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has offered to support a young boy's education after he earned praise with his magic tricks.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, was impressed with a young magician from Nainital in Uttarakhand and he offered support to the boy.
The boy grabbed the attention of Mahindra, who posted a video on X posted. After the video of the boy was widely shared on social media, the Mahindra Group chairman couldn't stop praising his skills and expressed his desire to support him.
In the social media post in Hindi, he said that the boy is extremely talented and wanted to help with his education and encourage his interest in magic. He said that the boy should become one of the world's best magicians and asked the netizens whether they can help locate him and his parents.
Yeh ladka bahut talented hai.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2026
Kya woh abhi bhi Nainital ki sadkon par kaam kar raha hai?
Main na sirf uski padhai mein madad karna chahta hoon, balki jaadu mein uski dilchaspi ko bhi badhava dena chahta hoon.
Kyon na woh duniya ke behtareen jaadugaron mein se ek bane?
Kya… pic.twitter.com/lju2LokTBj
The gesture of support drew praise from fellow netizens who appreciated Mahindra's caring attitude, while some offered to trace the boy. In the video posted on X, the boy was identified as Sahil, who was seen performing a series of magic tricks winning the praise of spectators and passerbys.
The video clip showed the boy taking out small metal bowls, a wand, coins and tiny balls from a bag to perform the magic tricks. In the video, the balls vanishes and reappears which drew awe from the audience.
Reacting over Mahindra’s offer, a social media user, Mohit Pandey, said that the action was commendable. "Sir, your thoughts are commendable.. Sir, can such an arrangement be made through the state governments in every district where no child is forced to live such a life?" Pandey posted.
Another user described the initiative as a great one. A user Pankaj posted, "It's wonderful to see your support for such talent. Encouraging his education and passion for magic could truly help him shine. Let's inspire the next great magician together".
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