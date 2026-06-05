ETV Bharat / bharat

Impressed Anand Mahindra Offers Support To 'Talented' Young 'Magician' From Nainital

Hyderabad: Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, was impressed with a young magician from Nainital in Uttarakhand and he offered support to the boy.

The boy grabbed the attention of Mahindra, who posted a video on X posted. After the video of the boy was widely shared on social media, the Mahindra Group chairman couldn't stop praising his skills and expressed his desire to support him.

In the social media post in Hindi, he said that the boy is extremely talented and wanted to help with his education and encourage his interest in magic. He said that the boy should become one of the world's best magicians and asked the netizens whether they can help locate him and his parents.