Impossible To Monitor Unauthorised Court Recordings On YouTube: Google To Delhi High Court
Google told Delhi HC that it’s impossible to monitor or prevent unauthorised recording and sharing of court proceedings on YouTube, responding to AAP leaders petition.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
New Delhi: US tech giant Google has told the Delhi High Court that it is “impossible” for it to monitor or prevent the unauthorised recording and sharing of court proceedings on YouTube. The company made the statement in response to a petition seeking contempt proceedings against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, other party leaders and journalist Ravish Kumar for uploading videos of a court hearing.
In its affidavit, Google argued that preventing a social media platform from re-uploading unauthorised recordings is not legally feasible, as complying with such an order is virtually impossible.
It noted that while such recordings are removed from YouTube, it is difficult for the platform to determine whether a video contains court proceedings or not.
The company pointed out that courts across the country have delivered varying verdicts on this issue and that it can only remove videos for which specific URLs or web links are provided; apart from the flagged URLs, there are millions of videos on the platform, making comprehensive monitoring impossible.
The petition specifically objects to the recording and social media upload of proceedings regarding a plea to recuse Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the CBI’s challenge against the trial court's order acquitting Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy scam case.
Besides Kejriwal and journalist Kumar, the petition seeks contempt of court proceedings against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Sanjeev Jha, Purandeep Sahni, Jarnail Singh, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Vinay Mishra.
The petition demands the removal of videos of the court proceedings from social media platforms. It also accuses Kejriwal of presenting misleading arguments without any basis during the court proceedings. The AAP national convenor levelled several baseless allegations to undermine the dignity of the court. The petition states that Kejriwal’s arguments were recorded and uploaded to various channels on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
“This was done in an attempt to mislead the general public and exert undue pressure on the court and the central government," it adds. Prior to this, the petitioner, advocate Vaibhav Singh, had lodged a complaint with the High Court's Registrar General, seeking action against Kejriwal and others.
On April 20, the bench led by Justice Sharma had rejected the plea seeking her recusal from hearing Kejriwal’s case. The judge had observed that a judge cannot be recused from hearing a matter based merely on speculation.
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