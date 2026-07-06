ETV Bharat / bharat

Impossible To Monitor Unauthorised Court Recordings On YouTube: Google To Delhi High Court

New Delhi: US tech giant Google has told the Delhi High Court that it is “impossible” for it to monitor or prevent the unauthorised recording and sharing of court proceedings on YouTube. The company made the statement in response to a petition seeking contempt proceedings against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, other party leaders and journalist Ravish Kumar for uploading videos of a court hearing.

In its affidavit, Google argued that preventing a social media platform from re-uploading unauthorised recordings is not legally feasible, as complying with such an order is virtually impossible.

It noted that while such recordings are removed from YouTube, it is difficult for the platform to determine whether a video contains court proceedings or not.

The company pointed out that courts across the country have delivered varying verdicts on this issue and that it can only remove videos for which specific URLs or web links are provided; apart from the flagged URLs, there are millions of videos on the platform, making comprehensive monitoring impossible.

The petition specifically objects to the recording and social media upload of proceedings regarding a plea to recuse Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from hearing the CBI’s challenge against the trial court's order acquitting Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy scam case.