ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Imposed Oppression’: Congress On SIR After Death Of Booth-Level Officers

New Delhi: In a fresh attack on BJP over special intensive revision (SIR), the Congress on Sunday termed the exercise an “imposed oppression” and a “deliberate ploy under which citizens are being harassed.” This comes after the death of some booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in the SIR of electoral rolls in various states.

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that chaos had been “created” across the country in the name of the SIR. He said that the situation led to deaths of BLOs, but they are being ignored as “collateral damage”.

“The result? Sixteen BLOs have lost their lives in three weeks. Heart attacks, stress, suicide -- SIR is not a reform; it is an imposed oppression,” he posted on X in Hindi. “ “This is not a failure; it is a conspiracy. Democracy is being sacrificed to protect power.”

Rahul further said that under the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) new system citizens have to sift through thousands of scanned pages of 22-year-old voter lists to find their names. “The objective is clear: to tire out genuine voters and allow voter fraud to continue unabated,” he alleged.

“If the intentions were clear, the list would be digital, searchable, and machine-readable, and the ECI would have taken its time to focus on transparency and accountability instead of rushing through the work in a 30-day hurry,” the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha claimed.