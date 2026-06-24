Implement Bodo Accord In Full, Or Face Renewed Statehood Demand: ABSU After Delhi Meeting
The ABSU, one of the signatories of the 2020 Accord, met Home Ministry and Assam government representatives on Tuesday, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) has urged the Union and Assam governments to expedite pending commitments under the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, warning that prolonged delays could revive demands for a separate Bodoland state.
The appeal comes after a tripartite meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, involving representatives of the Union Home Ministry, the Assam government and ABSU leaders. According to ABSU president Kwrwmdao Wary, the Union government assured the delegation that it would examine proposals to strengthen the financial framework of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) through an amendment to Article 280 of the Constitution.
"Among other issues, we have demanded stronger financial provisions by amending Article 280. Home Ministry officials assured us they would examine the matter," Wary told ETV Bharat after the meeting.
The Bodo delegation reiterated its demand for the passage of the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, to enable a stronger and more direct financial framework for the BTC.
"The passage of the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, would implement several key provisions of the accord. These include increasing the strength of the BTC to up to 60 members, expanding its legislative and administrative powers, introducing anti-defection safeguards, enabling elections through the State Election Commission, and strengthening financial devolution," Wary said.
Currently, Central funds are routed through the Assam government before reaching the BTC, a mechanism that Bodo leaders argue, often results in delays and funding shortfalls. They contend that direct financial devolution from the Union government would improve fiscal autonomy, ensure timely implementation of development projects, and fulfil a key commitment of the 2020 Accord.
Signed on January 27, 2020, the third Bodo Peace Accord brought together the Government of India, the Assam government, ABSU, four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and the United Bodo People's Organisation (UBPO). It was widely hailed as a landmark settlement aimed at ending decades of insurgency and political unrest in Assam's Bodo-dominated areas.
More than six years after the Accord was signed, ABSU contends that several key provisions remain unfulfilled. These include expansion of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), enhancement of the powers of the Sixth Schedule, and greater financial autonomy for the BTC.
ABSU leaders said the commission constituted to examine the inclusion of villages into the BTR completed only part of its mandate before its tenure ended in March 2025. While 60 villages were included, the status of 634 revenue villages, forest villages and sub-villages remains unresolved, they claimed.
According to Wary, the Bodo Accord has often been cited as a model for resolving long-running ethnic and regional conflicts through negotiations rather than violence, giving it significance beyond Assam. "Successful implementation would reinforce confidence in peace agreements reached between the Centre and regional stakeholders across the country," he said.
However, ABSU warned that failure to fully implement the latest agreement could undermine public confidence in the peace process. The student body also expressed concern over repeated postponements of Joint Monitoring Committee meetings, tasked with reviewing implementation of the Accord, describing the delays as a sign of administrative inertia.
While reiterating that its immediate priority is the full implementation of the 2020 Accord, Wary maintained that if the objectives of enhanced autonomy and development remain unmet, the demand for a separate Bodoland, under constitutional provisions relating to state re-organisation, could regain momentum.
Also Read: