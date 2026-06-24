ETV Bharat / bharat

Implement Bodo Accord In Full, Or Face Renewed Statehood Demand: ABSU After Delhi Meeting

New Delhi: The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) has urged the Union and Assam governments to expedite pending commitments under the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, warning that prolonged delays could revive demands for a separate Bodoland state.

The appeal comes after a tripartite meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, involving representatives of the Union Home Ministry, the Assam government and ABSU leaders. According to ABSU president Kwrwmdao Wary, the Union government assured the delegation that it would examine proposals to strengthen the financial framework of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) through an amendment to Article 280 of the Constitution.

"Among other issues, we have demanded stronger financial provisions by amending Article 280. Home Ministry officials assured us they would examine the matter," Wary told ETV Bharat after the meeting.

The Bodo delegation reiterated its demand for the passage of the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, to enable a stronger and more direct financial framework for the BTC.

"The passage of the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, would implement several key provisions of the accord. These include increasing the strength of the BTC to up to 60 members, expanding its legislative and administrative powers, introducing anti-defection safeguards, enabling elections through the State Election Commission, and strengthening financial devolution," Wary said.

Currently, Central funds are routed through the Assam government before reaching the BTC, a mechanism that Bodo leaders argue, often results in delays and funding shortfalls. They contend that direct financial devolution from the Union government would improve fiscal autonomy, ensure timely implementation of development projects, and fulfil a key commitment of the 2020 Accord.