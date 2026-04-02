ETV Bharat / bharat

Imperative To Continuously Update Public Services To Keep Them Aligned With Times: PM Modi

New Delhi: Launching the 'Karmayogi Sadhana Saptah', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is imperative to continuously update our public services to keep them aligned with the times.

"In this era of the 21st century, characterised by rapidly evolving systems, a fast-changing world, and India advancing amidst it all at an equal pace, it is imperative to continuously update our public services to keep them aligned with the times," he said.

He said the governance of the country should improve the ease of living and the quality of life for citizens daily. "The principle of governance in the country is based on the mantra 'Nagrik Devo Bhavah' (citizens are like gods). This mantra, with a collective spirit, aims to make public services more capable and sensitive to the needs of citizens," he added.

He said the current focus is on making public services more capable and more sensitive to the needs of the citizens, as governance is now being redefined and given a new identity by making it truly citizen-centric. "When we talk about reforms and changes in administrative services, then one meaning of that is a change in the behaviour of public servants. We all know that in the old system, the emphasis was more on being an officer, but today it is on the sense of duty," he said.

Modi noted that present efforts should be seen in the larger canvas of 'Viksit Bharat' of 2047. "To achieve this objective, we require rapid economic growth, modern infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, we must cultivate a vast pool of skilled workforce within the country. In the successful realisation of these goals, the role played by our public institutions and public servants is of paramount importance," he noted.

He said we must view our current endeavours against the backdrop of a vast, future-oriented canvas — '2047: A Developed India'. "This is our ultimate goal. We must constantly ask ourselves: what will be the impact of the work being done by us (civil servants) on the development journey of the country? How many citizens' lives can be changed by one of our decisions? How can our individual transformation become an institutional transformation? This question should be a part of our every effort," he said.