Imperative To Continuously Update Public Services To Keep Them Aligned With Times: PM Modi
He said the principle of governance is based on 'Nagrik Devo Bhavah', which aims to make public services more capable and sensitive to citizens' needs.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Launching the 'Karmayogi Sadhana Saptah', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is imperative to continuously update our public services to keep them aligned with the times.
"In this era of the 21st century, characterised by rapidly evolving systems, a fast-changing world, and India advancing amidst it all at an equal pace, it is imperative to continuously update our public services to keep them aligned with the times," he said.
He said the governance of the country should improve the ease of living and the quality of life for citizens daily. "The principle of governance in the country is based on the mantra 'Nagrik Devo Bhavah' (citizens are like gods). This mantra, with a collective spirit, aims to make public services more capable and sensitive to the needs of citizens," he added.
He said the current focus is on making public services more capable and more sensitive to the needs of the citizens, as governance is now being redefined and given a new identity by making it truly citizen-centric. "When we talk about reforms and changes in administrative services, then one meaning of that is a change in the behaviour of public servants. We all know that in the old system, the emphasis was more on being an officer, but today it is on the sense of duty," he said.
Modi noted that present efforts should be seen in the larger canvas of 'Viksit Bharat' of 2047. "To achieve this objective, we require rapid economic growth, modern infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, we must cultivate a vast pool of skilled workforce within the country. In the successful realisation of these goals, the role played by our public institutions and public servants is of paramount importance," he noted.
He said we must view our current endeavours against the backdrop of a vast, future-oriented canvas — '2047: A Developed India'. "This is our ultimate goal. We must constantly ask ourselves: what will be the impact of the work being done by us (civil servants) on the development journey of the country? How many citizens' lives can be changed by one of our decisions? How can our individual transformation become an institutional transformation? This question should be a part of our every effort," he said.
"Speaking from my own experience, I can tell you that this endeavour demands immense energy — an energy that can be derived solely and exclusively from a spirit of selfless service," he added.
Modi highlighted that understanding technology and leveraging it properly has become an essential part of public service. "You will be a better administrator, a better public servant, only if you understand technology and data. This will become the basis of your decision-making, hence work is being done to facilitate capacity building and continuous learning in the field of AI," the prime minister said.
"In this endeavour, both your active participation and your collaborative engagement are of paramount importance. I am confident that during the 'Karmayogi Sadhana Saptah' (Week of Dedication), this specific subject will receive an equal measure of focus and attention," he added.
Sadhana (Strengthening Adaptive Development and Humane Aptitude for National Advancement) Saptah, one of the greatest collaborative capacity-building efforts across India's civil services ecosystem, is being organised by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) from April 2 to 8.
CBC designs frameworks, sets standards and encourages collaboration to make governance more transparent, accountable, citizen-centric and future-ready. It is the custodian of the 'Mission Karmayogi' framework to drive civil service reforms through capacity-building and competency-based learning.
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