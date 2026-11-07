ETV Bharat / bharat

'Diwali Impact Well-Documented, Important To Distinguish Between Temporary Increase & Larger Pollution Problem'

New Delhi: As Delhi NCR continues to battle severe air pollution, questions are being raised about the effectiveness of measures such as smog towers, anti-smog guns and even cloud seeding.

To understand what works, what doesn't and what long-term solutions are needed, ETV Bharat spoke to Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi of IIT-Kanpur. He stressed a complete transition to electric buses in Delhi, stronger policy interventions and hyperlocal, data-driven air quality monitoring to tackle pollution at its source.

ETB: Delhi and NCR are witnessing severe smog, with air quality deteriorating every day. Some monitoring apps are even reporting AQI levels close to 1,000 while others are showing figures around 500. What is your assessment of the current pollution situation?

Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: I have not followed the daily fluctuations in Delhi's AQI figures but the deterioration in air quality can largely be attributed to changing weather conditions. As winter sets in, temperatures begin to fall, temperature inversion sets in and wind is slow. This leads to stagnation in the atmosphere, preventing pollutants from dispersing. At the same time, additional pollution sources, particularly different forms of burning, become active during this period. The combination of these factors leads to a rise in AQI and deterioration in air quality.

ETB: What are the major sources contributing to air pollution in Delhi and NCR?

Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: Our understanding is that vehicular tailpipe emissions account for approximately 30 per cent of Delhi and NCR's particulate matter pollution. Different forms of burning contribute between 20 and 40 per cent, depending on the season. During winter this contribution can rise to around 40 per cent while in other seasons it is generally closer to 20 per cent. The remaining pollution comes from industrial emissions, road dust, construction activities and several other sources. This is the broad picture emerging from the source apportionment studies of PM 2.5 in Delhi.

ETB: How much does stubble burning contribute to Delhi's pollution, particularly during the peak pollution period in November?

Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: Stubble burning can contribute approximately 15 to 20 to 25 per cent during peak periods, particularly when pollution plumes from the agricultural regions begin reaching Delhi. However, it is important to understand that stubble burning is only one component of the overall contribution from biomass burning. Other sources include roadside waste burning, the burning of wood and leaves and the use of solid fuels for household purposes.

During the peak pollution period, particularly from early to late November, the overall contribution from different forms of burning can increase substantially, from around 15-18 per cent to approximately 45 per cent. The additional contribution during this period largely comes from crop residue burning. However, isolating the exact contribution of stubble burning is difficult because it is not always possible to distinguish between crop residue burning and other forms of biomass or biofuel burning such as wood and leaves.

ETB: Does this mean Delhi experiences pollution throughout the year, but winter makes the situation worse because of low wind speeds and unfavourable weather conditions?

Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: Not necessarily. Fortunately, during the rainy season particularly from August to late September and early October, rainfall plays an important role in clearing the atmosphere. Rain washes pollutants out of the air and helps improve air quality. However, outside the rainy season, there are relatively few days when Delhi's AQI falls into the satisfactory category as defined by the Central Pollution Control Board.

ETB: Delhi has restricted the entry of BS-IV vehicles. How much do these vehicles contribute to pollution and what is the difference between BS-IV and BS-VI emission standards?

Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: BS-VI is a significantly cleaner fuel standard compared with BS-IV. One of the major differences is the substantially lower sulphur content in BS-VI fuel. This enables automobile manufacturers to install advanced emission control systems, including filters in vehicle exhaust systems, which can trap particulate matter. The higher sulphur content in BS-IV fuel does not allow the filter the same level of particulate matter control.

There are two major advantages of BS-VI. First, it enables the trapping of a substantial amount of particulate matter. Second, because sulphur content is extremely low, sulphur dioxide emissions also do not come out. Sulphur dioxide can otherwise contribute to the formation of secondary particulate matter, particularly sulphate particles.

Therefore, BS-VI vehicles are considerably cleaner than BS-IV vehicles. However, this does not mean that BS-VI vehicles are completely pollution-free. They still contribute to particulate matter and gaseous emissions, although at significantly lower levels.

ETB: Delhi witnessed rainfall in the past few days and restrictions have also been imposed on construction activities and vehicle movement under GRAP. Despite these measures, pollution levels continue to rise. What are we missing?

Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: This is a difficult question. Delhi has a peculiar geographical and atmospheric situation. It is located on the Indo-Gangetic Plain, which has its own meteorological characteristics. The region experiences atmospheric stagnation under certain weather conditions and this requires more detailed scientific understanding.