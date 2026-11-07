'Diwali Impact Well-Documented, Important To Distinguish Between Temporary Increase & Larger Pollution Problem'
Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi of IIT-Kanpur recommends complete transition to electric buses and commuter vehicles in Delhi to curb pollution, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: As Delhi NCR continues to battle severe air pollution, questions are being raised about the effectiveness of measures such as smog towers, anti-smog guns and even cloud seeding.
To understand what works, what doesn't and what long-term solutions are needed, ETV Bharat spoke to Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi of IIT-Kanpur. He stressed a complete transition to electric buses in Delhi, stronger policy interventions and hyperlocal, data-driven air quality monitoring to tackle pollution at its source.
ETB: Delhi and NCR are witnessing severe smog, with air quality deteriorating every day. Some monitoring apps are even reporting AQI levels close to 1,000 while others are showing figures around 500. What is your assessment of the current pollution situation?
Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: I have not followed the daily fluctuations in Delhi's AQI figures but the deterioration in air quality can largely be attributed to changing weather conditions. As winter sets in, temperatures begin to fall, temperature inversion sets in and wind is slow. This leads to stagnation in the atmosphere, preventing pollutants from dispersing. At the same time, additional pollution sources, particularly different forms of burning, become active during this period. The combination of these factors leads to a rise in AQI and deterioration in air quality.
ETB: What are the major sources contributing to air pollution in Delhi and NCR?
Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: Our understanding is that vehicular tailpipe emissions account for approximately 30 per cent of Delhi and NCR's particulate matter pollution. Different forms of burning contribute between 20 and 40 per cent, depending on the season. During winter this contribution can rise to around 40 per cent while in other seasons it is generally closer to 20 per cent. The remaining pollution comes from industrial emissions, road dust, construction activities and several other sources. This is the broad picture emerging from the source apportionment studies of PM 2.5 in Delhi.
ETB: How much does stubble burning contribute to Delhi's pollution, particularly during the peak pollution period in November?
Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: Stubble burning can contribute approximately 15 to 20 to 25 per cent during peak periods, particularly when pollution plumes from the agricultural regions begin reaching Delhi. However, it is important to understand that stubble burning is only one component of the overall contribution from biomass burning. Other sources include roadside waste burning, the burning of wood and leaves and the use of solid fuels for household purposes.
During the peak pollution period, particularly from early to late November, the overall contribution from different forms of burning can increase substantially, from around 15-18 per cent to approximately 45 per cent. The additional contribution during this period largely comes from crop residue burning. However, isolating the exact contribution of stubble burning is difficult because it is not always possible to distinguish between crop residue burning and other forms of biomass or biofuel burning such as wood and leaves.
ETB: Does this mean Delhi experiences pollution throughout the year, but winter makes the situation worse because of low wind speeds and unfavourable weather conditions?
Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: Not necessarily. Fortunately, during the rainy season particularly from August to late September and early October, rainfall plays an important role in clearing the atmosphere. Rain washes pollutants out of the air and helps improve air quality. However, outside the rainy season, there are relatively few days when Delhi's AQI falls into the satisfactory category as defined by the Central Pollution Control Board.
ETB: Delhi has restricted the entry of BS-IV vehicles. How much do these vehicles contribute to pollution and what is the difference between BS-IV and BS-VI emission standards?
Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: BS-VI is a significantly cleaner fuel standard compared with BS-IV. One of the major differences is the substantially lower sulphur content in BS-VI fuel. This enables automobile manufacturers to install advanced emission control systems, including filters in vehicle exhaust systems, which can trap particulate matter. The higher sulphur content in BS-IV fuel does not allow the filter the same level of particulate matter control.
There are two major advantages of BS-VI. First, it enables the trapping of a substantial amount of particulate matter. Second, because sulphur content is extremely low, sulphur dioxide emissions also do not come out. Sulphur dioxide can otherwise contribute to the formation of secondary particulate matter, particularly sulphate particles.
Therefore, BS-VI vehicles are considerably cleaner than BS-IV vehicles. However, this does not mean that BS-VI vehicles are completely pollution-free. They still contribute to particulate matter and gaseous emissions, although at significantly lower levels.
ETB: Delhi witnessed rainfall in the past few days and restrictions have also been imposed on construction activities and vehicle movement under GRAP. Despite these measures, pollution levels continue to rise. What are we missing?
Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: This is a difficult question. Delhi has a peculiar geographical and atmospheric situation. It is located on the Indo-Gangetic Plain, which has its own meteorological characteristics. The region experiences atmospheric stagnation under certain weather conditions and this requires more detailed scientific understanding.
Apart from meteorological factors, Delhi has several persistent pollution sources. Vehicular emissions are one of them. There are also large industrial clusters across Delhi NCR and a significant number of households may still not be using LPG regularly. Infrastructure development is another contributing factor. The construction of roads, buildings and metro networks generates dust and adds to particulate pollution.
These sources remain active throughout the year. However, two additional factors become particularly important during winter. The first is agricultural residue burning which is largely concentrated between late October and late November. The second is the increased use of biomass fuels by people living in Delhi NCR and surrounding areas to keep themselves warm. This includes burning wood, leaves and other materials.
There is also the problem of roadside waste burning, particularly where waste is not properly collected and disposed of. These informal burning activities continue from late October through early February. They contribute directly to particulate matter emissions and also release gases that subsequently form particulate matter in the atmosphere.
Therefore, during winter, additional pollution sources become active while temperature inversion and low wind speeds prevent pollutants from dispersing. This combination explains the severe pollution situation we are witnessing in Delhi.
ETB: Whenever pollution levels rise, several solutions are proposed, including artificial rain, anti-smog towers and anti-smog guns. Do you believe these interventions can effectively address Delhi's pollution problem?
Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: Generally speaking, smog towers have not been shown to be effective in reducing pollution levels across the atmosphere. Delhi also experimented with a couple of smog towers, but my understanding is that they were not particularly effective, even in the neighbourhoods where they were installed. Similar findings have been made about anti-smog guns. Some academic institutions conducted studies and found that any reduction in pollution achieved through these guns was short-lived. As you move a few hundred feet away from the deployment location, pollutant levels return to their normal levels.
Cloud seeding is a different intervention and requires proper testing and evaluation. It has been demonstrated in different parts of the world, including India, that cloud seeding can enhance rainfall under suitable atmospheric conditions, particularly during the summer monsoon. This is because cloud seeding can influence the process through which rainfall is initiated within existing clouds.
However, cloud seeding cannot create clouds on its own. During winter Delhi generally experiences a shortage of suitable cloud formations. Therefore, opportunities for cloud seeding are limited. There may be small windows when suitable clouds develop, but these offer very limited opportunities. A great deal of experimentation and technical expertise would be required to achieve the desired results.
ETB: We generally see a sharp deterioration in air quality around Diwali and firecrackers are often blamed. However, this year pollution levels have already reached alarming levels even before Diwali. How should we understand the impact of Diwali on Delhi's air quality?
Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: Several research groups have studied the impact of Diwali on pollution levels in Delhi. These studies clearly establish that Diwali has an effect on air quality. A noticeable spike in pollution occurs on Diwali itself, with some increase also observed on the preceding and following days. However, beyond this three-day period, pollution levels generally return relatively quickly to whatever the prevailing baseline level is.
Therefore, the impact of Diwali is well-documented but it is important to distinguish between the temporary increase associated with firecrackers and the larger, continuing pollution problem in Delhi.
ETB: What are the key measures that the government and society should adopt to address this recurring pollution crisis?
Prof Sachchida Nand Tripathi: I believe we need a two-pronged approach. There has been considerable progress over the last five to eight years but much more needs to be done. The first requirement is strong policy-level intervention. Let me give you two examples.
The first is a complete transition to electric buses and commuter vehicles in Delhi. Currently, Delhi has approximately 7,000 to 8,000 buses. However, to meet the commuting requirements of its population and bring the city's public transport system on a par with leading cities globally, we would need around 20,000 to 25,000 buses.
The entire bus fleet should be electric. This would encourage more people to use public transport, including buses and the metro, and substantially reduce vehicular tailpipe emissions. Such a transition could potentially bring down Delhi's AQI by around 80-90 points.
The second major intervention should be to ensure that every household across Delhi NCR and possibly surrounding regions has access to LPG and electricity. Along with providing these connections, the government should introduce behavioural incentives to discourage household-level burning completely. We also need an effective waste management system across Delhi NCR so that waste is collected and transported to designated disposal facilities instead of being burnt along roadsides.
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