'Immediately' Requires Expeditious Transmission, But No Rigid Timeframe: SC In PMLA Case
Regarding forwarding arrest order and related materials to adjudicating authority, the bench said "immediately" does not mean within 24 hours or a set time limit.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that an arrest under the Prevention of Money‑Laundering Act (PMLA) is not rendered illegal merely because the arresting officer fails to forward the arrest order and related materials to the adjudicating authority simultaneously with the arrest, provided there are necessary reasons justifying the delay.
Clarifying the scope of Section 19(2), the Apex court said “immediately” does not mean within a rigid timeframe, but requires expeditious transmission without undue delay, recognising that practical and administrative requirements may necessitate a short gap.
A bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said it does not agree with the contention of the counsel for the appellant that the arrest was rendered illegal, and there was non-compliance of Section 19(2) of PMLA, because there was a delay of 5 days in forwarding the arrest order and material in possession to the adjudicating authority.
The bench said the reason is simple: There is no timeline mentioned in PMLA to forward the arrest order and the material in possession to the adjudicating authority. “It has to be done immediately. The word immediately does not mean within 24 hours or within a set time limit. It means that the material has to be transferred expeditiously and simultaneously. When the records of the case run into thousands of pages, it is natural for the arresting officer to require some time to forward the same,” said the bench.
The bench added that again, this time cannot be strictly defined, but as long as the forwarding of the material is simultaneous with the arrest, with no delay, except for that which is absolutely necessary, the same cannot be said to be falling foul of Section 19(2) of the Act.
“Practicalities must not be rendered otiose. When an investigating agency is collecting, assimilating, and compiling evidence to be forwarded, there can be administrative requirements which need to be fulfilled and which might require a few days of time to be adhered to. Hence, there is no merit in the contention that the delay of five days will jeopardise the state of arrest itself,” said the bench.
Bail Granted After 20 Months In Custody
The bench made these observations while allowing a plea filed against the Calcutta High Court's decision to deny bail to the appellant-accused in a PMLA case.
The appellant claimed his arrest to be illegal, because of non-compliance with Section 19(2) of the Act, as the arrest order and material with the arresting officer were forwarded to the adjudicating authority five days after his arrest.
The Apex court considered that the case involved a total of 97 accused persons, 48 prosecution witnesses and approximately 15,000 pages of relied-upon documents. The bench also noted that the investigation is stated to be still pending regarding the other accused persons.
The bench deemed it fit to grant bail to the appellant upon finding that he has been in custody for over 20 months for an offence which has a punishment period of 7 years, and the investigation is complete against him. "We are of the opinion that the culmination of the trial is a time consuming process, since the trial court will have to go through documents running into thousands of pages and examine around 98 witnesses. The appellant must not be subjected to the rigours of custody as long as the trial is pending. Hence, appellant must be released on bail, subject to furnishing of bail bonds to the satisfaction of the trial court, and subject to such other terms and conditions as may be imposed by it," said the bench.
Advocate Zoheb Hossain represented the Enforcement Directorate before the bench.
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