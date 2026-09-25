IMD Weather Update: Rain Lashes Parts Of India As Monsoon Starts To Exit; Flood Alert In UP And Uttarakhand
At a time when monsoon has begun its withdrawal, IMD has forecast heavy rain in UP and Uttarakhand, warning of flood risk in several areas.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Even as the southwest monsoon has begun its withdrawal, heavy rainfall is continuing to lash several parts of the country, causing waterlogging and flood-like situation.
While states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have seen the maximum rainfall in the last 72 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on alert following forecast of heavy to very heavy rain over the next 2-3 days.
Current Situation
Despite monsoon withdrawal, the air has a lot of moisture, and weather systems are still active, which is why heavy rain has not stopped yet. On the other hand, incessant showers in Nepal's hills is sending more water into Indian rivers, raising the flood risk in border areas.
Uttar Pradesh: Heavy Rain and Flood Danger
UP is likely to remain one of the worst-hit states this year. According to Skymet expert Mahesh Palawat, very heavy rain is likely in Bareilly, Pilibhit, Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Sitapur, Bahraich, Barabanki, Gonda, Ayodhya, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Hamirpur and Mahoba.
There is also a likelihood of rainfall in Moradabad, Rampur, Badaun, Kasganj, Mainpuri and Etawah. Areas like Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Hathras, Agra, Aligarh and Mathura might also see more rain.
Nepal Rain Raises Flood Risk in UP and Bihar
Heavy rain in the hills of Nepal is adding to the flood risk in areas of UP and Bihar, especially near the border. This could continue for the next two to three days. Even if rain on the plains is not very heavy, more water flowing down from the hills could cause waterlogging and floods in low areas, experts have said.
Uttarakhand Faces Intense Rain and Landslide Risk
Many hill districts of Uttarakhand are likely to experience very heavy rain in the next 24 to 48 hours. These include Nainital, Champawat, Almora, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal. Haridwar, Rishikesh and Dehradun may get light to moderate rain. Heavy rain in the hills could increase the risk of landslides and damage roads.
Delhi-NCR To See More Rain On September 27-28
Meanwhile, areas in the national capital and its surrounding regions are likely to see more clouds from the night of September26. Delhi may witness light rain on September27, with the intensity increasing on September 28.
Punjab, Haryana To Witness Rain From September 26 Night
Both states will likely see more clouds and rain from the night of September26. Light to moderate rain and some showers are expected on September 27 and 28.
MP, Vidarbha, Telangana Continue To Experience Heavy Rain
Many districts in MP including Rewa, Sagar, Damoh, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Betul, Hoshangabad and Balaghat are likely to experience heavy showers, possibly triggering waterlogging in low-lying areas and affecting local transport.
Parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra and Telangana have also seen heavy rain in the last 72 hours. There is possibility of more showers before conditions improve.
Chhattisgarh Sees Heavy Rain Today
On Friday, heavy rain lashed parts of Chhattisgarh, including Durg, Raipur, Rajnandgaon, Balod, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur and Mahasamund. The intensity is expected to reduce after this.
Odisha, West Bengal To See Less Rain Soon
Both states have already received heavy rain from the deep depression. As the system is gradually weakening, rainfall is expected to gradually decrease in these areas.
Meanwhile, northern and northeastern parts of Rajasthan may get light rain on September27 and 28. Rest of the state is likely to stay mostly dry.
South India's Weather Set To Improve
Rain is expected to ease in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Weather in these states will likely become clearer compared to the active rain in the north, east and central parts of the country.
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