ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Weather Update: Rain Lashes Parts Of India As Monsoon Starts To Exit; Flood Alert In UP And Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Even as the southwest monsoon has begun its withdrawal, heavy rainfall is continuing to lash several parts of the country, causing waterlogging and flood-like situation.

While states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have seen the maximum rainfall in the last 72 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on alert following forecast of heavy to very heavy rain over the next 2-3 days.

Current Situation

Despite monsoon withdrawal, the air has a lot of moisture, and weather systems are still active, which is why heavy rain has not stopped yet. On the other hand, incessant showers in Nepal's hills is sending more water into Indian rivers, raising the flood risk in border areas.

Uttar Pradesh: Heavy Rain and Flood Danger

UP is likely to remain one of the worst-hit states this year. According to Skymet expert Mahesh Palawat, very heavy rain is likely in Bareilly, Pilibhit, Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Sitapur, Bahraich, Barabanki, Gonda, Ayodhya, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

There is also a likelihood of rainfall in Moradabad, Rampur, Badaun, Kasganj, Mainpuri and Etawah. Areas like Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Hathras, Agra, Aligarh and Mathura might also see more rain.

Nepal Rain Raises Flood Risk in UP and Bihar

Heavy rain in the hills of Nepal is adding to the flood risk in areas of UP and Bihar, especially near the border. This could continue for the next two to three days. Even if rain on the plains is not very heavy, more water flowing down from the hills could cause waterlogging and floods in low areas, experts have said.

Uttarakhand Faces Intense Rain and Landslide Risk

Many hill districts of Uttarakhand are likely to experience very heavy rain in the next 24 to 48 hours. These include Nainital, Champawat, Almora, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal. Haridwar, Rishikesh and Dehradun may get light to moderate rain. Heavy rain in the hills could increase the risk of landslides and damage roads.

Delhi-NCR To See More Rain On September 27-28

Meanwhile, areas in the national capital and its surrounding regions are likely to see more clouds from the night of September26. Delhi may witness light rain on September27, with the intensity increasing on September 28.