IMD Weather Update: Dense Fog Likely Across North India, Heavy Rain Forecast For Southern States
Temperature variations across the country include below-normal night readings in several states, while Maharashtra recorded the lowest minimum temperature over the plains, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Northern India is likely to see foggy mornings and largely dry weather, while several parts of southern and northeastern India are expected to receive heavy showers, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather department has warned of dense fog in isolated pockets of Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha on November 23. Tripura is also likely to experience dense fog on November 23 and 24.
Uttar Pradesh may record temperatures between 11°C and 28°C, with dense fog in isolated areas. Haryana is likely to see temperatures between 11°C and 26°C, with patchy morning fog and cool nights. Punjab may record temperatures between 10°C and 25°C, with reduced visibility in some pockets.
In the hill states, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to experience temperatures between -2°C and 16°C. While days are likely to remain sunny, higher reaches may experience sub-zero temperatures at night. No snowfall is forecast.
Himachal Pradesh may see temperatures between 2°C and 19°C, with fog in isolated valleys, while Uttarakhand is likely to experience clear skies and chilly nights. Rajasthan is also expected to remain dry, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 29°C.
The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) over the next five days, with mist and shallow fog likely in the morning on November 23 and 24. According to the district-wise forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, on November 22, similar weather conditions are expected across all districts of Delhi, including North, South, East, West, Central and New Delhi, as well as neighbouring areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.
The IMD has further forecast mist and shallow fog in Delhi and the NCR on November 25 and 26. Moderate fog is likely at isolated places on November 25 and at a few places on November 26 during morning hours.
Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Southern States, Northeast And Eastern India
Southern India is expected to witness increased rainfall activity over the coming days, particularly across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala.
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 23 and 27. Rainfall is likely to become fairly widespread to widespread between November 24 and 26, followed by isolated to scattered showers on November 27 and 28.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are also likely over these areas between November 23 and 28.
Kerala and Mahe may receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 23 and 28, with isolated heavy showers likely between November 24 and 26. Gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, are also expected during this period.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds between November 23 and 26. These regions are also expected to see strong surface winds.
Coastal Karnataka may receive rainfall between November 24 and 28, while South Interior Karnataka is likely to experience isolated showers between November 23 and 28. Thunderstorms and lightning are forecast over South Interior Karnataka on November 24 and 25.
Telangana is likely to remain largely dry, although isolated rainfall is forecast between November 24 and 26. Lakshadweep may receive showers on November 23 and 24, followed by another spell between November 27 and 28.
Rainfall activity is likely to continue across northeastern India on November 23 and 24, with isolated to scattered showers forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
In eastern India, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on November 23.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 23, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph.
Rainfall was also reported at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, East Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Odisha. The remaining parts of the country largely remained dry.
Among the significant rainfall recordings, Dimapur in Nagaland received 3 cm, while Dhubri in Assam and Paradip Port in Odisha recorded 2 cm each.
Minimum Temperatures Below Normal In Several Regions
Minimum temperatures were 1.6°C to 3°C below normal at many places over Coastal Karnataka and at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and South Interior Karnataka.
Temperatures were appreciably below normal, by 3.1°C to 5°C, at a few places over Konkan and Goa. They were more than 5°C below normal at a few places over West Madhya Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka.
The lowest minimum temperature over the plains was 8°C, recorded at Jalgaon in Maharashtra.
Maximum temperatures were also 1.6°C to 3°C below normal at many places over Bihar. Madurai in Tamil Nadu recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.1°C.
The IMD reported a marked fall in maximum temperatures at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh. Appreciable rises were recorded at a few places over Odisha.
Weather Systems Influencing Conditions
Explaining the prevailing weather pattern, the IMD said the low-pressure area over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring regions had become less marked on November 23. However, its associated cyclonic circulation persisted between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation was present over northwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal at around 0.9 km above mean sea level. Another circulation persisted over northeast Assam and neighbouring areas at around 1.5 km.
The department also reported a Western Disturbance as a trough in the middle-tropospheric westerlies, along with a trough extending from the eastern parts of the Southwest Bay of Bengal to north Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
A separate upper-air cyclonic circulation was present over south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, no significant weather activity is expected over western and central India this week, with most areas likely to remain dry.
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