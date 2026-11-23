ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Weather Update: Dense Fog Likely Across North India, Heavy Rain Forecast For Southern States

New Delhi: Northern India is likely to see foggy mornings and largely dry weather, while several parts of southern and northeastern India are expected to receive heavy showers, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has warned of dense fog in isolated pockets of Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha on November 23. Tripura is also likely to experience dense fog on November 23 and 24.

Uttar Pradesh may record temperatures between 11°C and 28°C, with dense fog in isolated areas. Haryana is likely to see temperatures between 11°C and 26°C, with patchy morning fog and cool nights. Punjab may record temperatures between 10°C and 25°C, with reduced visibility in some pockets.

In the hill states, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to experience temperatures between -2°C and 16°C. While days are likely to remain sunny, higher reaches may experience sub-zero temperatures at night. No snowfall is forecast.

Himachal Pradesh may see temperatures between 2°C and 19°C, with fog in isolated valleys, while Uttarakhand is likely to experience clear skies and chilly nights. Rajasthan is also expected to remain dry, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 29°C.

Shikaras move on Dal Lake enveloped in a thick layer of fog during a chilly morning, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. (PTI)

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) over the next five days, with mist and shallow fog likely in the morning on November 23 and 24. According to the district-wise forecast issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi, on November 22, similar weather conditions are expected across all districts of Delhi, including North, South, East, West, Central and New Delhi, as well as neighbouring areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

The IMD has further forecast mist and shallow fog in Delhi and the NCR on November 25 and 26. Moderate fog is likely at isolated places on November 25 and at a few places on November 26 during morning hours.

Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Southern States, Northeast And Eastern India

Southern India is expected to witness increased rainfall activity over the coming days, particularly across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 23 and 27. Rainfall is likely to become fairly widespread to widespread between November 24 and 26, followed by isolated to scattered showers on November 27 and 28.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are also likely over these areas between November 23 and 28.

Kerala and Mahe may receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 23 and 28, with isolated heavy showers likely between November 24 and 26. Gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, are also expected during this period.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds between November 23 and 26. These regions are also expected to see strong surface winds.

Coastal Karnataka may receive rainfall between November 24 and 28, while South Interior Karnataka is likely to experience isolated showers between November 23 and 28. Thunderstorms and lightning are forecast over South Interior Karnataka on November 24 and 25.

Telangana is likely to remain largely dry, although isolated rainfall is forecast between November 24 and 26. Lakshadweep may receive showers on November 23 and 24, followed by another spell between November 27 and 28.

Rainfall activity is likely to continue across northeastern India on November 23 and 24, with isolated to scattered showers forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

In eastern India, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on November 23.