ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Records Sharp Temperature Drop After Showers; South India Braces For Northeast Monsoon Rain

New Delhi: Parts of northern India, especially the national capital, have witnessed a change in weather condition after a spell of unseasonal rain, thunderstorms and strong winds brought temperatures down across the region. The rain has brought relief from warm conditions, while several parts have experienced a noticeable drop in temperature. The weather is now gradually improving as the western disturbance responsible for the recent spell of rain has weakened.

Delhi is expected to witness improving weather conditions as clouds have cleared and rainfall activity has decreased. Light rain or thundershowers may continue in some areas during the morning before skies become mainly clear. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 29°C and 31°C, while the minimum temperature may range between 18°C and 20°C. These conditions are expected to bring relief to residents after the sudden change in weather.

Delhi Sees Relief From Rain, AQI Falls

The recent spell of rain has brought a noticeable change in Delhi's weather. Cloud cover, rainfall and gusty winds have contributed to lower temperatures, making the weather cooler than usual for October. The changing conditions have also affected humidity levels across the region.

Delhi Records Sharp Temperature Drop After Showers (Representational Image/ANI)

The rainfall has provided temporary relief from air pollution by helping remove some pollutants from the atmosphere. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported at 91, which falls in the satisfactory category under India's air quality classification. However, air quality may change as weather conditions shift, and rainfall alone cannot ensure that pollution levels remain low, said experts.

Delhi's cumulative rainfall for October has reportedly crossed 57.5 mm, significantly exceeding the monthly normal of 15.1 mm cited in the weather update. This means the capital has received more than three times its stated normal October rainfall.

The higher-than-normal rainfall reflects the impact of the recent weather system. October is generally a transition month in Delhi, when temperatures begin to fall gradually after the monsoon season. However, the movement of western disturbances and other weather systems can occasionally bring rain, thunderstorms and a sudden drop in temperatures.

Western UP Gradually Sees Dry Weather

Weather conditions are also improving in neighbouring parts of western Uttar Pradesh following rain and strong winds earlier this week.

South India Braces For Northeast Monsoon Rain (Representational Image/ANI)

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), some isolated areas may continue to experience light rainfall before conditions become mainly dry. Districts such as Muzaffarnagar and Meerut have experienced the effects of the recent weather system.

The combination of rain and strong winds is likely to affect road travel, agricultural activities and daily life. Farmers may also face challenges where crops are ready for harvesting or have already been harvested.

Weather conditions are expected to become more stable as the system weakens. However, local forecasts and official advisories remain important for residents and farmers in areas that experienced heavy rain or strong winds.

Rajasthan Assesses Impact Of Rain And Hail

Parts of Rajasthan have also experienced unseasonal rain and localised hailstorms during the recent spell of unsettled weather. In areas such as Suratgarh, the weather change reportedly brought temperatures down by as much as 5°C.

The sudden change has raised concerns about possible damage to standing and harvested kharif crops. Rain and hail during the harvesting period can affect crop quality, delay field operations and cause losses for farmers.

A traffic signal pole lies on the road after heavy thunderstorm in Bhopal (File/ANI)

"The extent of the damage depends on the intensity of rainfall, the size of hailstones, the type of crop and its stage of maturity. Local assessments are therefore important to determine the impact on agricultural production," added experts.

As weather conditions improve, agricultural officials and farmers will be able to assess the damage more clearly. Farmers have been advised to follow local administration updates and official weather advisories before making decisions about harvesting, storage and other field activities.