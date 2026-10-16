Delhi Records Sharp Temperature Drop After Showers; South India Braces For Northeast Monsoon Rain
Recent rainfall spell has brought a sharp change in weather across northern India, with temperatures dropping and snowfall witnessed in higher reaches, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Parts of northern India, especially the national capital, have witnessed a change in weather condition after a spell of unseasonal rain, thunderstorms and strong winds brought temperatures down across the region. The rain has brought relief from warm conditions, while several parts have experienced a noticeable drop in temperature. The weather is now gradually improving as the western disturbance responsible for the recent spell of rain has weakened.
Delhi is expected to witness improving weather conditions as clouds have cleared and rainfall activity has decreased. Light rain or thundershowers may continue in some areas during the morning before skies become mainly clear. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 29°C and 31°C, while the minimum temperature may range between 18°C and 20°C. These conditions are expected to bring relief to residents after the sudden change in weather.
Delhi Sees Relief From Rain, AQI Falls
The recent spell of rain has brought a noticeable change in Delhi's weather. Cloud cover, rainfall and gusty winds have contributed to lower temperatures, making the weather cooler than usual for October. The changing conditions have also affected humidity levels across the region.
The rainfall has provided temporary relief from air pollution by helping remove some pollutants from the atmosphere. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was reported at 91, which falls in the satisfactory category under India's air quality classification. However, air quality may change as weather conditions shift, and rainfall alone cannot ensure that pollution levels remain low, said experts.
Delhi's cumulative rainfall for October has reportedly crossed 57.5 mm, significantly exceeding the monthly normal of 15.1 mm cited in the weather update. This means the capital has received more than three times its stated normal October rainfall.
The higher-than-normal rainfall reflects the impact of the recent weather system. October is generally a transition month in Delhi, when temperatures begin to fall gradually after the monsoon season. However, the movement of western disturbances and other weather systems can occasionally bring rain, thunderstorms and a sudden drop in temperatures.
Western UP Gradually Sees Dry Weather
Weather conditions are also improving in neighbouring parts of western Uttar Pradesh following rain and strong winds earlier this week.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), some isolated areas may continue to experience light rainfall before conditions become mainly dry. Districts such as Muzaffarnagar and Meerut have experienced the effects of the recent weather system.
The combination of rain and strong winds is likely to affect road travel, agricultural activities and daily life. Farmers may also face challenges where crops are ready for harvesting or have already been harvested.
Weather conditions are expected to become more stable as the system weakens. However, local forecasts and official advisories remain important for residents and farmers in areas that experienced heavy rain or strong winds.
Rajasthan Assesses Impact Of Rain And Hail
Parts of Rajasthan have also experienced unseasonal rain and localised hailstorms during the recent spell of unsettled weather. In areas such as Suratgarh, the weather change reportedly brought temperatures down by as much as 5°C.
The sudden change has raised concerns about possible damage to standing and harvested kharif crops. Rain and hail during the harvesting period can affect crop quality, delay field operations and cause losses for farmers.
"The extent of the damage depends on the intensity of rainfall, the size of hailstones, the type of crop and its stage of maturity. Local assessments are therefore important to determine the impact on agricultural production," added experts.
As weather conditions improve, agricultural officials and farmers will be able to assess the damage more clearly. Farmers have been advised to follow local administration updates and official weather advisories before making decisions about harvesting, storage and other field activities.
Early Snowfall Keeps Himalayan Regions Cool
The recent western disturbance has also influenced weather conditions in the Himalayan region. Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have experienced a drop in temperatures, while higher-altitude areas have reported early-season snowfall.
Snowfall at higher elevations marks the gradual transition towards winter in the mountains. The effects are generally more noticeable in areas located at higher altitudes, where temperatures can fall sharply after precipitation.
Popular tourist destinations and mountain districts that experienced rain or snowfall are now expected to see improving conditions as the weather system weakens. Clearer skies may follow the recent spell of unsettled weather, although temperatures are likely to remain low in higher-altitude locations.
The weather department has cautioned residents and tourists travelling to mountainous areas to check the latest forecasts before beginning their journeys. Weather conditions can change quickly at higher elevations, particularly during the transition between autumn and winter, it said.
Western Disturbance Weakens As Weather Pattern Changes
Sources said the recent spell of rain across northern India was associated with a western disturbance and other atmospheric factors that helped bring moisture into the region. As the system weakens, rainfall activity is expected to decrease and more stable weather conditions are likely to develop.
The change is expected to bring clearer skies and a gradual rise in daytime temperatures in parts of northern India. However, the extent of the temperature increase will depend on cloud cover, wind direction and local weather conditions.
The southwest monsoon is also in its final withdrawal phase. As the monsoon retreats, weather patterns begin to change across the country. Northern India generally moves towards drier autumn conditions, while southern parts of the country prepare for the northeast monsoon.
Southern India Prepares For Northeast Monsoon Rainfall
While northern India is moving towards more stable weather, the southern peninsula is preparing for a period of increased rainfall.
The northeast monsoon is particularly important for Tamil Nadu and adjoining parts of southeastern India, as it usually brings substantial rainfall to these areas during the October-December period.
According to IMD, coastal Tamil Nadu, parts of Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may experience rain as moisture-bearing weather systems influence the region. The intensity and distribution of rainfall will depend on the movement of these systems and the development of associated atmospheric conditions.
Dry Weekend Expected In Delhi
Delhi is expected to experience more stable weather conditions over the weekend as the impact of the recent western disturbance fades. Skies are likely to become mainly clear, with little or no rainfall expected if the forecast trend continues.
IMD said daytime temperatures may gradually increase, with maximum temperatures projected to reach around 32°C to 34°C between October 19 and 21. Minimum temperatures may remain comparatively comfortable, although the exact readings will depend on local conditions.
The return of dry weather is likely to bring relief to commuters, bringing favourable conditions for outdoor events and festive activities, provided the forecast remains unchanged. However, residents should check updated forecasts closer to the date, as local weather conditions may change.