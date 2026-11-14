ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Weather Alert: Rainfall Expected In Delhi, Northwest India; Heavy Rain Warning For Odisha, Andaman Islands

Fresh snowfall blankets the higher reaches of Kashmir as tourists arrive to enjoy the weather and scenic beauty of the mountains in Gulmarg, Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, November 12, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India is likely to see unsettled weather over the coming days, with rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast across several northern, eastern and southern regions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over parts of northwest India, while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between November 14 and 19.

The IMD has also issued a warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 14 to 16. Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19.

Squally weather and rough sea conditions are also expected over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

Weather Alert Across India

A man with his face covered walks along Kartavya Path while talking on a mobile phone amid dense smog as the national capital's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, in New Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI)

Northwest India: Several parts of northwest India are likely to experience changing weather conditions over the next two days. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on November 14 and 15. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to witness rainfall during the same period.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi may receive isolated rainfall on November 15. West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience rainfall on November 14 and 15, while East Rajasthan may receive isolated showers on November 15.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas on November 14.

West Rajasthan may experience gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph, on November 14 and 15.

East India: Rainfall activity is expected to remain significant over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with fairly widespread to widespread showers likely between November 14 and 19.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over the islands from November 14 to 16. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are also likely between November 14 and 17.

Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on November 18 and 19. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph, are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on November 19.

Odisha is also likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18 and 19.

South India: Several parts of southern India are likely to receive rainfall during the forecast period. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may witness isolated to scattered rainfall on November 14 and between November 16 and 19. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify, becoming fairly widespread to widespread on November 15.

Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive isolated rainfall on November 14 and 15, followed by fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between November 16 and 19.