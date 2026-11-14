IMD Weather Alert: Rainfall Expected In Delhi, Northwest India; Heavy Rain Warning For Odisha, Andaman Islands
Southern states are expected to see varying rainfall patterns, with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and adjoining regions experiencing changing precipitation, Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
New Delhi: India is likely to see unsettled weather over the coming days, with rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast across several northern, eastern and southern regions.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over parts of northwest India, while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between November 14 and 19.
The IMD has also issued a warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 14 to 16. Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall on November 18 and 19.
Squally weather and rough sea conditions are also expected over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.
Weather Alert Across India
Northwest India: Several parts of northwest India are likely to experience changing weather conditions over the next two days. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on November 14 and 15. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to witness rainfall during the same period.
Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi may receive isolated rainfall on November 15. West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience rainfall on November 14 and 15, while East Rajasthan may receive isolated showers on November 15.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas on November 14.
West Rajasthan may experience gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph, on November 14 and 15.
East India: Rainfall activity is expected to remain significant over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with fairly widespread to widespread showers likely between November 14 and 19.
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over the islands from November 14 to 16. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, are also likely between November 14 and 17.
Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on November 18 and 19. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts reaching 50 kmph, are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on November 19.
Odisha is also likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18 and 19.
South India: Several parts of southern India are likely to receive rainfall during the forecast period. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may witness isolated to scattered rainfall on November 14 and between November 16 and 19. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify, becoming fairly widespread to widespread on November 15.
Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive isolated rainfall on November 14 and 15, followed by fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between November 16 and 19.
Lakshadweep may experience isolated to scattered rainfall from November 14 to 19. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are also likely to receive isolated rainfall during the same period.
Heavy rainfall at isolated places is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 18 and 19.
West, Central And Northeast India: According to the IMD forecast, no significant weather activity is expected over western, central and northeastern India during the coming week. These regions are likely to experience largely stable weather conditions throughout the forecast period.
Squally Winds, Rough Seas Expected Over Bay Of Bengal
The IMD has issued warnings for fishermen and marine activities due to strong winds and rough sea conditions expected over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.
Over the Andaman Sea and along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely to continue until November 17.
The Southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to experience strong winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, on November 14 and 15. Wind speeds may increase to 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, on November 16 and 17.
Over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are expected on November 14. These may strengthen to 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, on November 15, and further intensify to 50-60 kmph, with gusts reaching 70 kmph, on November 16.
Gale-force winds of 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching 80 kmph, are likely over the Southwest Bay of Bengal from November 17.
The Central Bay of Bengal may experience winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, on November 16. These are likely to intensify into gale-force winds of 65-75 kmph, with gusts reaching 80 kmph, from November 17 and continue for the subsequent two days.
Fishermen Advised To Avoid Venturing Into Sea
In view of the expected rough to very rough sea conditions, the IMD has advised fishermen to return to the coast by November 15, 2026.
Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the following areas:
- Andaman Sea and adjoining areas: Until November 17.
- Southeast Bay of Bengal: Until November 17.
- Southwest Bay of Bengal: From November 15 to 18.
- Central Bay of Bengal: From November 16 to 19.
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