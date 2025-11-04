IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Lightning, Rain In Several States
In its advisory, IMD has urged residents of areas with thunderstorm and rain alerts to be cautious.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 11:40 AM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in many areas due to a combination of weather systems. There is a cyclonic circulation and upper-air disturbance over the northeast Arabian Sea, northeast Assam, and Bangladesh, while a western disturbance is affecting northern India.
The IMD stated that the interaction of these systems is likely to generate scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms across northern, eastern, and southern sections of the country. There is also the potential for isolated snowfall in the higher elevations of the Himalayas.
Northern India to Prepare for Thunderstorms and Snow
Thunderstorms with lightning will be impacting the northwestern states including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. The IMD has stated that there will be scattered to fairly widespread rain and possible snowfall across the western Himalayan region, including Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The higher elevations may receive significantly heavier snowfall due to this system. Overall, the IMD forecasts that the plains of Punjab and Haryana will get light rain as the western disturbance passes through. The IMD has indicated that the rain will mainly be light, but there are chances that rain or snow, especially in hilly areas, could make some roads unsafe. Residents are encouraged to be cautious, especially in hilly areas.
Cyclonic Circulations Influence Weather in East and Northeast India
The IMD report highlights that cyclonic circulations over northeast Assam and east Bangladesh are maintaining unstable atmospheric conditions in the northeastern states. As a result, thunderstorms with lightning are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today.
Meanwhile, in the eastern region, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speed of 30–40 kmph from November 4 to 5. The department has urged fishermen and small boat operators to avoid venturing into rough seas during this period.
South Sees Rainfall in Coastal and Interior Regions
The southern peninsula is also under the influence of moisture-laden winds. Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are expected to witness light to moderate rain or thunderstorms on Tuesday.
The city of Bengaluru may experience light rainfall and cloudy skies throughout the day, with temperatures ranging between 21°C and 26°C. Foggy mornings and generally overcast skies are likely to persist in the state capital over the next few days, according to the IMD.
Western India to See Thunderstorms Midweek
While Gujarat and Maharashtra are expected to remain largely dry today, the IMD has indicated the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning in these regions on November 5. Meteorologists say that the brewing cyclonic activity over the northeast Arabian Sea could intensify local weather patterns, potentially bringing short spells of rain and gusty winds midweek.
Delhi to Stay Clear and Cool
The national capital is expected to remain mainly clear over the next five days, with mist and haze in the mornings. The IMD noted an appreciable fall of 1–3°C in minimum temperatures in the past 24 hours, signaling the gradual onset of winter conditions in Delhi.
The maximum temperature today is expected to hover around 28–30°C, while mornings are likely to remain cool and slightly foggy. “No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected in the coming days,” the IMD added.
Temperature Trends Across India
The weather department said no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over Northwest and Central India in the next 48 hours. However, East India may see a gradual fall in temperatures by 2–3°C over the next three days, stabilising thereafter.
Across the rest of the country, temperatures are expected to remain near normal, though the presence of cloud cover in southern and northeastern regions could keep daytime temperatures slightly lower.
Advisory for Citizens
The IMD has advised residents in affected areas to stay alert, especially where thunderstorms and lightning are expected. People in hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu are cautioned about slippery roads and possible landslides due to snowfall or rain. Farmers in southern and northeastern regions have been urged to take precautions to protect standing crops and livestock from gusty winds and lightning strikes.
Also Read