IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Lightning, Rain In Several States

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in many areas due to a combination of weather systems. There is a cyclonic circulation and upper-air disturbance over the northeast Arabian Sea, northeast Assam, and Bangladesh, while a western disturbance is affecting northern India.

The IMD stated that the interaction of these systems is likely to generate scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms across northern, eastern, and southern sections of the country. There is also the potential for isolated snowfall in the higher elevations of the Himalayas.

Northern India to Prepare for Thunderstorms and Snow

Thunderstorms with lightning will be impacting the northwestern states including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. The IMD has stated that there will be scattered to fairly widespread rain and possible snowfall across the western Himalayan region, including Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The higher elevations may receive significantly heavier snowfall due to this system. Overall, the IMD forecasts that the plains of Punjab and Haryana will get light rain as the western disturbance passes through. The IMD has indicated that the rain will mainly be light, but there are chances that rain or snow, especially in hilly areas, could make some roads unsafe. Residents are encouraged to be cautious, especially in hilly areas.

Cyclonic Circulations Influence Weather in East and Northeast India

The IMD report highlights that cyclonic circulations over northeast Assam and east Bangladesh are maintaining unstable atmospheric conditions in the northeastern states. As a result, thunderstorms with lightning are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today.

Meanwhile, in the eastern region, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speed of 30–40 kmph from November 4 to 5. The department has urged fishermen and small boat operators to avoid venturing into rough seas during this period.

South Sees Rainfall in Coastal and Interior Regions

The southern peninsula is also under the influence of moisture-laden winds. Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are expected to witness light to moderate rain or thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The city of Bengaluru may experience light rainfall and cloudy skies throughout the day, with temperatures ranging between 21°C and 26°C. Foggy mornings and generally overcast skies are likely to persist in the state capital over the next few days, according to the IMD.