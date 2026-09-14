ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Warns Of Rain, Thunderstorm, Strong Wind Across Several States This Week

New Delhi: Monsoon is making one more push before it starts to withdraw. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on Monday, several parts of India are likely to remain wet this week with areas in the north, central, east, northeast and west likely to see thunderstorms along with strong winds.

This is due to a low-pressure area over southwest Madhya Pradesh and nearby areas, which is moving towards south Rajasthan and north Gujarat. Along with this, the monsoon trough and other weather systems are likely to bring widespread rain to several parts of the country.

Delhi is likely to remain mostly cloudy over the next two to three days with isolated rainfall. However, rains may increase significantly on September 16 and 17 as the weather system moves north towards the Gangetic plains.

For other regions, the IMD has forecast rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Ladakh and its adjoining areas are likely to receive widespread rain with thunderstorms and lightning from September 15 to 17.