IMD Warns Of Rain, Thunderstorm, Strong Wind Across Several States This Week
A low-pressure system in central India has triggered alerts of heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Monsoon is making one more push before it starts to withdraw. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin issued on Monday, several parts of India are likely to remain wet this week with areas in the north, central, east, northeast and west likely to see thunderstorms along with strong winds.
This is due to a low-pressure area over southwest Madhya Pradesh and nearby areas, which is moving towards south Rajasthan and north Gujarat. Along with this, the monsoon trough and other weather systems are likely to bring widespread rain to several parts of the country.
Delhi is likely to remain mostly cloudy over the next two to three days with isolated rainfall. However, rains may increase significantly on September 16 and 17 as the weather system moves north towards the Gangetic plains.
Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings:— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 14, 2026
❖ The western end of monsoon trough is south of its normal position and eastern end is near its normal position at mean sea level.
❖ Yesterday’s Low-Pressure Area over Southwest Madhya Pradesh & neighbourhood lay over Southeast Rajasthan… pic.twitter.com/UNTVQX5KBq
For other regions, the IMD has forecast rain with thunderstorms and lightning.
Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Ladakh and its adjoining areas are likely to receive widespread rain with thunderstorms and lightning from September 15 to 17.
Due to the low-pressure system in Central India, west Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to see isolated heavy rain between September 14 to 15. Maharashtra's Vidarbha, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Nashik regions are currently experiencing rainfall.
Several eastern states, including Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha as well as Andaman and Nicobar are likely to receive rains and thunderstorms this week.
In the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may receive fairly widespread to widespread rain during the coming days.
Coming to the Western India, Gujarat is likely to witness thunderstorms along with strong winds in some areas as the low-pressure area over southwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions is expected to move towards south Rajasthan and north Gujarat.
Uneven rains were recorded across India during June 1 to September 13. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu recorded the highest surplus at 38 percent, followed by Odisha at 22 percent and Nagaland at 11 percent. On the other hand, Meghalaya recorded the highest rainfall deficit of 59 percent while in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Andhra Pradesh, rainfall was 42 percent below normal and in Karnataka, it was 28 percent below normal.
According to Skymet expert Mahesh Palawat, strong El Niño could continue till February 2027 and can influence India's seasonal weather. It could lead to a milder winter and an earlier rise in summer temperatures, Palawat said adding that the warming of the Pacific Ocean may affect India's weather, including the Northeast monsoon.
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