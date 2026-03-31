ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Warns Of More Heatwave Days Across India, Above-Normal April Rainfall

New Delhi: Most part of India will have average or less than average temperature while the eastern, north-eastern, and central regions will experience above-average temperatures and more heatwave days, states Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast as part of the revised seasonal temperature outlook for the hot weather season (April to June) 2026.

At the same time, the weather department has forecast above-normal rainfall for April, offering some relief from rising heat conditions in the early part of the season.

Mixed Summer Ahead

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures during the April–June period are likely to remain normal or below normal across large parts of India. Parts of Central India and the Peninsular region will also be affected by above-average daytime temperatures, contributing to more extreme daytime heat in those areas, while other regions will experience more temperate conditions.

Nights are predicted to remain over average temperature throughout the majority of India. Increased overnight temperatures increase discomfort and potential health risks during extended periods of heat. Only a few areas in Maharashtra and Telangana may experience normal or slightly below-normal minimum temperatures.

April to Bring Rain and Thunderstorms

IMD has predicted that India will receive above-normal rainfall during April 2026. Rainfall amounts for April are anticipated to be higher than average (112 per cent of the long-term average of 39.2 mm). Most areas of the country would receive at least average or above-average rainfall, primarily due to frequent thunderstorms. This rainfall may help regulate temperatures early in April and support agricultural production.

In contrast, North East India is expected to experience lower than average rainfall, raising concerns about available water and agricultural production in that area.

According to IMD DG Mr Mohapatra, rainfall patterns vary substantially across various geographic units, especially where average precipitation is already low. The variability in such regions creates greater difficulty in accurately predicting precipitation amounts. He also pointed to the “white patches” seen in forecast maps, noting that these indicate areas where forecasting models do not show a clear signal, meaning rainfall could be above, below, or near normal.

No Immediate Heatwave

The IMD has said that no major heatwave conditions are expected across most parts of the country in the next two weeks, except for some coastal regions. This is largely due to the presence of frequent western disturbances, which have helped keep temperatures under control.

“March saw an above-normal number of western disturbances, and several more are expected in early April. This will continue to bring rainfall and prevent extreme heat conditions for now,” Mohapatra said.

However, he cautioned that heatwave conditions are likely to develop later in the season, particularly after mid-April, as weather systems weaken and temperatures begin to rise.

Above normal heatwave conditions are expected in East and Central, Northwest and Southeast Peninsula of India. In April itself, coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience more heatwave days than usual. Isolated pockets of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka may also be affected.

The IMD has warned that increasing heatwave conditions could have serious implications for public health, water availability, and electricity demand. Children, the old, and workers exposed to outdoor elements are some of the most vulnerable groups.

April Temperature Patterns