IMD To Set Up 200 Automatic Weather Stations Under Mission Mausam Phase II, Aim To Make India Climate-Smart By April

New Delhi: India is set to significantly expand its urban weather monitoring network with the deployment of 200 new Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) across four major metropolitan cities in 2026, as the government pushes for more precise, real-time forecasting amid rising instances of extreme and highly localised weather events.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, announced on Thursday that 50 AWS each would be installed in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune. The move marks a major upgrade in India’s capacity for hyper-local weather prediction and urban disaster preparedness, particularly in densely populated regions vulnerable to cloudbursts, flash floods, heatwaves and sudden thunderstorms.

The announcement was made during the 151st Foundation Day celebrations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has been at the forefront of weather forecasting and climate services in the country for over a century and a half.

"These automatic weather stations will create a dense observational network capable of generating granular, high-resolution spatial data," Dr Singh said, adding that the system would allow meteorologists to predict sudden downpours, pressure changes and extreme heat events with much greater accuracy. "This is not only critical for disaster risk reduction, but also for sectors like agriculture, aviation, urban planning and public safety," he said.

Mission Mausam Phase II

The expansion of AWS infrastructure is a key component of Phase II of Mission Mausam, the government's flagship initiative aimed at making India "weather-ready and climate-smart." Mission Mausam Phase II, expected to be launched by April, will involve a massive upgrade of land and ocean-based observational systems to improve forecasting across time scales, from hourly nowcasts to seasonal monsoon predictions.

Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr M Ravichandran, said the upgrade would begin immediately, with 20 AWS to be installed in Delhi this month, followed by deployments in other major cities such as Mumbai and Chennai. At present, India has around 1,000 AWSs, but the rapidly changing nature of weather patterns has made denser coverage essential.

"There was a time when rainfall systems extended uniformly over 100 km. Now, extreme rainfall events can be confined to just 10 km or even 1 km," Ravichandran said. "To capture these events, we need observations at 1 km resolution. That is why the number of AWSs is being increased."

The 200 new urban AWSs are expected to significantly improve forecasts of extreme rainfall, heatwaves and thunderstorms in cities, where infrastructure stress and population density magnify the impact of weather extremes.

Why observations matter

Meteorologists from IMD emphasise that while short-term forecasts depend heavily on surface observations such as AWSs, medium and long-term predictions, especially the southwest monsoon, rely crucially on ocean data.

India's monsoon forecasts have improved dramatically over the past decade, with the error margin dropping from around 7 per cent to nearly 2 per cent. Ravichandran attributed this largely to better ocean observations, noting that seasonal predictions are "completely dependent on ocean parameters."

However, he flagged concerns over geopolitical dependencies. "The US currently provides nearly 50 per cent of global ocean observations. We are asking other countries to upgrade their systems as well, so that we are not dependent on one country," he said, underscoring the need for India to strengthen its own ocean monitoring, including deep-ocean parameters, coastal radars and observations up to 100 km offshore.