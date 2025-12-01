IMD Sounds Winter Warning: Extra Cold Waves, Foggy Mornings To Grip India
IMD predicts a colder 2025–26 winter with more cold waves and normal December rainfall in southern India.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 8:48 PM IST
New Delhi: India is heading into a winter marked by sharper cold spells, contrasting temperature patterns, and regionally varied rainfall, according to the latest seasonal outlook issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The forecast, covering December 2025 to February 2026, indicates that large parts of central, northern, and northwest India will face normal to below-normal minimum temperatures, with above-normal cold wave days expected in several states.
Presenting the seasonal assessment, IMD Director General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the early winter transition this year has been strongly influenced by weakening La Niña conditions and a negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) that is gradually moving towards neutral. “The combined impact of a weak La Niña and a negative IOD initially contributed to a 42–44% rainfall deficiency over south India,” he said, noting that the Northeast Monsoon had followed a typical La Niña–negative IOD pattern of subdued rainfall.
Cold Waves to Intensify Across Key States
One of the most significant projections in the winter outlook is an above-normal number of cold wave days across central India, northwest India, and parts of the northeast during the December–February season. The increase is expected to be most prominent, with 2–4 additional cold wave days, over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana.
These enhanced cold spells are likely to push minimum temperatures well below the seasonal average in many districts, raising health risks for vulnerable groups and creating operational challenges for weather-sensitive sectors. IMD warned that the combination of nighttime cooling, foggy mornings, and stagnant air could worsen air quality in several North Indian cities.
Transportation disruptions due to low visibility are also expected to increase, particularly during the second half of December and early January.
Cold-wave conditions had already made an early appearance this year, with a pronounced spell observed between November 8 and 18 after a series of cloud-free, disturbance-free nights in the north. “Night temperatures fell 3–5°C below normal over northwest and central India. The absence of Western Disturbances played a key role,” Mohapatra said.
Seasonal Temperature Pattern: Mostly Cooler Nights, Mixed Daytime Warmth
Based on IMD’s Multi-Model Ensemble (MME) forecasting system, now the backbone of seasonal and monthly climate forecasting, minimum temperatures across most of central India, northwest India, and adjoining peninsular regions are expected to remain normal to below normal this winter.
However, maximum temperatures will not follow a uniform pattern. While many regions are likely to see normal to below-normal daytime temperatures, parts of northwest India, the Himalayan foothills, and pockets of northeast India may experience warmer-than-normal afternoons. These contrasting conditions reflect shifts in circulation patterns driven by basin-wide ocean anomalies in the Pacific and the Indian Oceans.
In the rest of the country, including eastern, northeastern, and southern coastal regions, minimum temperatures are expected to stay above normal throughout the season.
December to Begin With More Cold Waves and Contrasting Temperature Zones
The IMD’s detailed December forecast reiterates similar temperature patterns for the month: normal to below-normal minimum temperatures across central and northwest India, the northern parts of peninsular India, and some interior regions. Warmer nights are projected for the remaining parts of the country.
Maximum temperatures in December are expected to be above normal in most parts of India, except across central India, northwest India, and parts of peninsular India, where they will remain normal to below normal.
This contrast, low night temperatures with warmer daytime conditions, could amplify daily temperature variation across the Indo-Gangetic plains, heightening discomfort for vulnerable communities and affecting winter crop stages in some regions.
Rainfall Outlook: Normal December Rainfall Overall, Stronger Activity in South Peninsula
Despite the emerging weak La Niña and the transition of the Indian Ocean Dipole towards neutral, rainfall signals for December 2025 show largely normal patterns with significant regional variations.
Overall monthly rainfall over the country is expected to be normal, at 79–121% of the long-period average (LPA) of 15.9 mm. For South Peninsular India, which includes Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka, the monthly rainfall is also forecast to be normal at 69–131% of the 43 mm LPA.
Above-normal rainfall is likely over large swathes of:
Peninsular India
West-central India
Parts of east-central and northeast India
However, the remaining regions may receive below-normal rainfall. IMD also cautioned that predictability remains low in areas where December climatology is inherently dry, which includes pockets of northwest India and the western Himalayan region.
November Weather: High Variability, Two Cyclonic Systems, and Mixed Rainfall
Mohapatra, summarising November’s unusual weather behaviour, said the month saw “highly variable weather activity” across India. The most notable feature was the development of two cyclonic systems, one unusually forming over the Strait of Malacca, an extremely rare event impacting Malaysia, Indonesia and the Nicobar Islands before weakening. The second cyclone formed south of Sri Lanka and crossed the island before bringing three days of extremely heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides.
November rainfall concluded at below-normal levels nationally, ranking as the 10th lowest since 2001 and the 26th lowest since 1901. Heavy rainfall events were notably fewer: “In 2025, there were 31 heavy rainfall events and two very heavy events, much less than years like 2021 and 2023,” Mohapatra said.
Temperature trends during November were also varied. While much of India saw near-normal temperature patterns, southeast peninsular India and the northeast recorded higher-than-normal maximum and minimum temperatures, linked to lower rainfall and prolonged clear skies.
Ocean Conditions: Weak La Niña to Persist, Negative IOD Weakening
According to IMD’s climate modeling assessment:
Weak La Nina conditions currently prevail and have a 62% chance of persisting through the December–February period.
A transition to neutral ENSO conditions is likely by March 2026.
The negative IOD phase in the Indian Ocean is gradually weakening and is expected to become neutral during the same period.
These ocean conditions are key influencers of Indian winter behaviour, particularly minimum temperatures, cold wave distribution, and Northeast Monsoon rainfall.
Advisory for States and the Public
IMD has advised government agencies, disaster management authorities, and local administrations to remain prepared for more frequent and prolonged cold wave events, particularly across the northern and central belt.
Early-morning fog is expected to intensify, and the possibility of prolonged low-visibility spells raises concerns for aviation, highway safety, and railway operations. Farmers, daily-wage earners, and outdoor workers may need targeted protective measures during extended cold periods.
The public is urged to follow IMD’s Impact-Based Forecasts (IBF), updated daily, and to pay close attention to advisories related to cold waves, fog, and air quality. With the weakening La Niña and a neutralising IOD setting the stage, India’s winter of 2025–26 is poised to unfold with more cold waves, wide temperature contrasts, and regionally distinct rainfall behaviour, calling for vigilant monitoring and preparedness across sectors.
Read more