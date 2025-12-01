ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Sounds Winter Warning: Extra Cold Waves, Foggy Mornings To Grip India

New Delhi: India is heading into a winter marked by sharper cold spells, contrasting temperature patterns, and regionally varied rainfall, according to the latest seasonal outlook issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The forecast, covering December 2025 to February 2026, indicates that large parts of central, northern, and northwest India will face normal to below-normal minimum temperatures, with above-normal cold wave days expected in several states.

Presenting the seasonal assessment, IMD Director General Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the early winter transition this year has been strongly influenced by weakening La Niña conditions and a negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) that is gradually moving towards neutral. “The combined impact of a weak La Niña and a negative IOD initially contributed to a 42–44% rainfall deficiency over south India,” he said, noting that the Northeast Monsoon had followed a typical La Niña–negative IOD pattern of subdued rainfall.

Cold Waves to Intensify Across Key States

One of the most significant projections in the winter outlook is an above-normal number of cold wave days across central India, northwest India, and parts of the northeast during the December–February season. The increase is expected to be most prominent, with 2–4 additional cold wave days, over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana.

These enhanced cold spells are likely to push minimum temperatures well below the seasonal average in many districts, raising health risks for vulnerable groups and creating operational challenges for weather-sensitive sectors. IMD warned that the combination of nighttime cooling, foggy mornings, and stagnant air could worsen air quality in several North Indian cities.

Transportation disruptions due to low visibility are also expected to increase, particularly during the second half of December and early January.

Cold-wave conditions had already made an early appearance this year, with a pronounced spell observed between November 8 and 18 after a series of cloud-free, disturbance-free nights in the north. “Night temperatures fell 3–5°C below normal over northwest and central India. The absence of Western Disturbances played a key role,” Mohapatra said.

Seasonal Temperature Pattern: Mostly Cooler Nights, Mixed Daytime Warmth

Based on IMD’s Multi-Model Ensemble (MME) forecasting system, now the backbone of seasonal and monthly climate forecasting, minimum temperatures across most of central India, northwest India, and adjoining peninsular regions are expected to remain normal to below normal this winter.

However, maximum temperatures will not follow a uniform pattern. While many regions are likely to see normal to below-normal daytime temperatures, parts of northwest India, the Himalayan foothills, and pockets of northeast India may experience warmer-than-normal afternoons. These contrasting conditions reflect shifts in circulation patterns driven by basin-wide ocean anomalies in the Pacific and the Indian Oceans.

In the rest of the country, including eastern, northeastern, and southern coastal regions, minimum temperatures are expected to stay above normal throughout the season.

December to Begin With More Cold Waves and Contrasting Temperature Zones

The IMD’s detailed December forecast reiterates similar temperature patterns for the month: normal to below-normal minimum temperatures across central and northwest India, the northern parts of peninsular India, and some interior regions. Warmer nights are projected for the remaining parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures in December are expected to be above normal in most parts of India, except across central India, northwest India, and parts of peninsular India, where they will remain normal to below normal.

This contrast, low night temperatures with warmer daytime conditions, could amplify daily temperature variation across the Indo-Gangetic plains, heightening discomfort for vulnerable communities and affecting winter crop stages in some regions.

Rainfall Outlook: Normal December Rainfall Overall, Stronger Activity in South Peninsula

Despite the emerging weak La Niña and the transition of the Indian Ocean Dipole towards neutral, rainfall signals for December 2025 show largely normal patterns with significant regional variations.

Overall monthly rainfall over the country is expected to be normal, at 79–121% of the long-period average (LPA) of 15.9 mm. For South Peninsular India, which includes Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka, the monthly rainfall is also forecast to be normal at 69–131% of the 43 mm LPA.