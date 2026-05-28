ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Says Heatwave To Ease, Heavy Rain And Squalls Likely Across India

A pedestrian carries an umbrella on a hot summer day as he walks along a street in Chennai ( AFP )

New Delhi: India is set to witness a dramatic shift in weather conditions over the coming days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, hailstorms and a gradual fall in temperatures across large parts of the country, even as severe heatwave conditions continue in some regions for the next 24 to 48 hours.

In its latest extended range forecast issued on May 28, the IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into additional parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Northeast India and southern peninsular India during the next two weeks.

The weather office said the past week saw an intense and prolonged heatwave spell across north and central India. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, while temperatures remained significantly above normal in several states.

According to the IMD, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the plains during the week was 47.6 degrees Celsius at Banda in Uttar Pradesh and Bramhapuri in Maharashtra. On May 27, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded an even higher temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius. However, the IMD has now forecast a gradual easing of the heatwave conditions.

A flock of pigeons sits on cooling water pipes of the air-conditioning unit at an industrial site in Navi Mumbai (AFP)

Maximum temperatures over northwest India are likely to fall by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius between May 28 and May 30 due to increased thunderstorm and rainfall activity. Central India may also witness a temperature drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Despite the expected relief, heatwave conditions are still likely in isolated pockets of Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on May 28, while severe heatwave conditions may continue over parts of Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha for a short duration.

The IMD has simultaneously warned of widespread thunderstorm activity across several states. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 70 to 80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, during May 28 and 29. West Uttar Pradesh could experience even stronger winds of up to 100 kmph on May 29.

Hailstorm activity has also been forecast over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Duststorms are likely over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during May 28 and 29.