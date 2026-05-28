IMD Says Heatwave To Ease, Heavy Rain And Squalls Likely Across India
The IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
New Delhi: India is set to witness a dramatic shift in weather conditions over the coming days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, hailstorms and a gradual fall in temperatures across large parts of the country, even as severe heatwave conditions continue in some regions for the next 24 to 48 hours.
In its latest extended range forecast issued on May 28, the IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into additional parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Northeast India and southern peninsular India during the next two weeks.
The weather office said the past week saw an intense and prolonged heatwave spell across north and central India. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, while temperatures remained significantly above normal in several states.
According to the IMD, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the plains during the week was 47.6 degrees Celsius at Banda in Uttar Pradesh and Bramhapuri in Maharashtra. On May 27, Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded an even higher temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius. However, the IMD has now forecast a gradual easing of the heatwave conditions.
Maximum temperatures over northwest India are likely to fall by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius between May 28 and May 30 due to increased thunderstorm and rainfall activity. Central India may also witness a temperature drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the next few days.
Despite the expected relief, heatwave conditions are still likely in isolated pockets of Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on May 28, while severe heatwave conditions may continue over parts of Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha for a short duration.
The IMD has simultaneously warned of widespread thunderstorm activity across several states. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 70 to 80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph, during May 28 and 29. West Uttar Pradesh could experience even stronger winds of up to 100 kmph on May 29.
Hailstorm activity has also been forecast over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Duststorms are likely over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during May 28 and 29.
HEATWAVE UPDATE🌡️— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 28, 2026
The prevailing heat wave to severe heat wave conditions is likely to abate from many parts of NorthwestIndia from today however, it is likely to continue over some parts of Rajasthan, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh and reduce significantly from tomorrow.
⚠️… pic.twitter.com/mUkSiuetYp
The IMD warned that strong winds and hailstorms may uproot trees, damage power and communication lines, disrupt traffic movement and affect standing crops, orchards and vulnerable structures. People have been advised to stay indoors during severe weather activity and avoid taking shelter under trees.
Heavy rainfall activity is also expected to intensify over multiple regions. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat during different periods over the next week.
Northeastern states are expected to continue receiving significant rainfall activity during both Week 1 and Week 2 of the forecast period. The IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during several days next week as well.
The weather department said the southwest monsoon has already advanced into additional parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea during the past week. Conditions are likely to remain favourable for its further progress over more parts of southern India and Northeast India in the coming days.
The IMD also highlighted the role of large-scale climate systems influencing current weather patterns. It said ENSO-neutral conditions over the equatorial Pacific are evolving towards El Niño conditions, and climate models indicate the possible development of El Niño during the southwest monsoon season.
At the same time, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are currently prevailing over the Indian Ocean, with forecasts suggesting the possibility of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole developing towards the latter part of the monsoon season.
According to the IMD, the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), an important tropical atmospheric system that influences rainfall activity, is currently active in Phase 7 with strong amplitude and is expected to remain active during the forecast period. Rainfall data released by the IMD showed that the country as a whole received rainfall 3 per cent below the long period average during the week ending May 27. However, cumulative pre-monsoon rainfall for the season from March 1 to May 27 remained marginally above normal at 1 per cent.
Region-wise rainfall distribution remained uneven. South Peninsular India recorded 57 per cent excess rainfall during the week, while Northwest India witnessed a rainfall deficit of 48 per cent.
The IMD has also issued detailed impact-based advisories for farmers, livestock owners and the general public. Farmers in heavy rainfall regions have been advised to ensure proper drainage in fields and protect harvested produce, while people in heatwave-affected regions have been urged to avoid prolonged sun exposure, remain hydrated and use protective clothing.
The weather office said the coming days are expected to mark a transition period in which extreme heat conditions gradually weaken while thunderstorm and monsoon-related activity becomes more widespread across the country.
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