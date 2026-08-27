ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Predicts Widespread Rain In Several States, Generally Cloudy Skies In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread to heavy rainfall in several states on Thursday with Delhi-NCR likely to witness generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light to light rainfall.

According to the latest weather bulletin by the IMD, heavy rain is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Kerala. In Madhya Pradesh, the rainfall activity is likely to be concentrated in Gwalior division while in Uttar Pradesh areas like Banda, Kanpur and Jhansi will experience heavy rainfall.

Delhi-NCR region is expected to remain generally cloudy today, with very light to light rain possible during the morning to forenoon. The maximum temperatures are likely to remain around 33–35°C, with the minimum around 25–27°C. Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad can expect similar cloudy conditions, with a possibility of light showers.