IMD Predicts Widespread Rain In Several States, Generally Cloudy Skies In Delhi-NCR
The IMD predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light to light rainfall. in Delhi-NCR.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread to heavy rainfall in several states on Thursday with Delhi-NCR likely to witness generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light to light rainfall.
According to the latest weather bulletin by the IMD, heavy rain is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Kerala. In Madhya Pradesh, the rainfall activity is likely to be concentrated in Gwalior division while in Uttar Pradesh areas like Banda, Kanpur and Jhansi will experience heavy rainfall.
Delhi-NCR region is expected to remain generally cloudy today, with very light to light rain possible during the morning to forenoon. The maximum temperatures are likely to remain around 33–35°C, with the minimum around 25–27°C. Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad can expect similar cloudy conditions, with a possibility of light showers.
The IMD predicted that rainfall in some areas could be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. It advised commuters to exercise caution, as wet and slippery roads could affect traffic movement in several parts of Delhi-NCR.
The reason behind it are a formation of low pressure area over south east Uttar Pradesh and its close areas that are continued to remain over the region throughout the week and this system is also likely to influence rainfall over various parts of central region.
The IMD predicted rain in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu while Puducherry and Karaikal may experience winds of 40–50 kmph during thunderstorms. Likewise, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim may see winds of 30–40 kmph along with thunderstorms.
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