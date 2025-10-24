ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Across South India

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in some places of South India with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and few other states as a low-pressure system begins to form over southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked over the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Kutch, Tamil Nadu Puducherry, and Karaikal.

It stated that squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala, Karnataka, South Konkan, Goa coasts and adjoining sea areas, over Lakshadweep, Comorin areas, Maldives, over southeast, and adjoining some parts of southwest Arabian Sea, many parts of East Central and adjoining West Central Arabian Sea, over Gulf of Mannar, along and off Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh, Sri Lanka coasts, over southeast and adjoining, some parts of East Central, West Central Bay of Bengal, many parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal and over Andaman Sea.

Also, squally weather with wind speed 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail over Southwestern parts of East Central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas, northeastern parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.