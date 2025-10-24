IMD Warns Of Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Across South India
IMD predicts thunderstorms accompanied with lightning across Andhra Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Kutch, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry along with Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 1:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in some places of South India with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and few other states as a low-pressure system begins to form over southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked over the next 24 hours.
According to IMD, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Kutch, Tamil Nadu Puducherry, and Karaikal.
It stated that squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala, Karnataka, South Konkan, Goa coasts and adjoining sea areas, over Lakshadweep, Comorin areas, Maldives, over southeast, and adjoining some parts of southwest Arabian Sea, many parts of East Central and adjoining West Central Arabian Sea, over Gulf of Mannar, along and off Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh, Sri Lanka coasts, over southeast and adjoining, some parts of East Central, West Central Bay of Bengal, many parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal and over Andaman Sea.
Also, squally weather with wind speed 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail over Southwestern parts of East Central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas, northeastern parts of southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas.
A) #Depression over Eastcentral & adjoining Southeast #Arabian Sea— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 24, 2025
The Depression over southeast Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 24th October 2025, over the Eastcentral and… pic.twitter.com/L3hzMHWyqU
Taking to social media X, IMD informed, “The depression over southeast Arabian Sea moved north-northeast wards with a speed of 25 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered today, the October 24, over the East Central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea, near latitude 13.3* N & longitude 70.5* E, about 340 km northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), 430 km southwest of Panjim (Goa) and 480 km west of Mangalore Karnataka). It is likely to continue to move nearly north-northeastwards across the East Central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.”
“Formation of a low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal, under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea, a low pressure area has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal today. It is likely to move west-northwestward and become more marked during the next 24 hours,” it stated.
Notably, to curb pollution, Delhi yesterday successfully completed its first-ever cloud seeding trial flight, paving the way for artificial rain operations scheduled for October 28-30. The flight, conducted jointly by the Delhi government’s environment department and IIT Kanpur, was carried out to test the readiness of aircraft, seeding flares and coordination between all participating agencies before full-scale deployment, Delhi government officials informed.
