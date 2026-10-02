ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Predicts Rain, Strong Winds For East, South And Northeast India Till Oct 7; Monsoon Withdrawal Continues In North

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over northeast India, Odisha, West Bengal, central India, Maharashtra and the southern peninsula over the next few days. As per the forecast, Kerala and Mahe may see fairly widespread to widespread rain from October 2-7, while coastal Karnataka may see fairly widespread rain on Friday.

South India: Kerala and Mahe may see heavy rain at isolated places on October 4-6. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana and parts of Karnataka will also see rainfall. South Interior Karnataka may get heavy rain on October 5. Winds of 40-50 km/h are likely over Kerala, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu on October 2. A strong surface wind warning covers coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema from October 2-5.

Northeast India: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive light to moderate rain from October 2-7. Thunderstorm and lightning activity is likely on October 2, with Arunachal possibly witnessing isolated heavy rain. The low-pressure area over North Myanmar and Mizoram-Tripura has weakened, though its cyclonic circulation remains.

Eastern India and Bihar: Light to moderate rain is likely over Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands from October 2-7. Bihar and Jharkhand may see isolated to scattered rain from October 5-7. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim could get thunderstorms with 30-40 km/h winds gusting to 50 km/h on 2-3 October; Odisha will see similar conditions on October 2nd.

West and Central India: Similarly, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra may see isolated to scattered rain till October 7. East Madhya Pradesh may get rain on October 2-3, and Chhattisgarh from October 2-7, IMD said.

North India: Light, isolated rain is expected around October 5-7 over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh. Thunder and lightning are possible over Himachal and Uttarakhand.