ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Predicts Rain, Gusty Winds Across India; Delhi Likely To Witness Cloudy Skies

Vehicles wade through a knee-deep waterlogged area following heavy rain on Sector 5 Road in Gurugram on Monday, August 24, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the country with national capital Delhi likely to witness cloudy skies and spells of light rain during the week.

Isolated areas in northwest, central, eastern, northeastern, western and southern peninsular India are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

As per the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature close to 26 degrees Celsius. The weather department said that light rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung and Palam weather stations.

Schoolchildren make their way from Ridge Maidan to their destinations during very heavy rainfall in Shimla on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. (IANS)

However, the city is expected to continue receiving intermittent showers over the coming days owing to monsoon conditions. Due to the active monsoon trough, Delhi's weather is likely to remain cloudy and relatively pleasant. The IMD advised residents to remain updated on the latest weather forecasts as conditions could change during the week.