IMD Predicts Rain, Gusty Winds Across India; Delhi Likely To Witness Cloudy Skies
According to the IMD weather forecast for this week, Delhi likely to witness cloudy skies and spells of light rain.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the country with national capital Delhi likely to witness cloudy skies and spells of light rain during the week.
Isolated areas in northwest, central, eastern, northeastern, western and southern peninsular India are also likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.
As per the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature close to 26 degrees Celsius. The weather department said that light rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung and Palam weather stations.
However, the city is expected to continue receiving intermittent showers over the coming days owing to monsoon conditions. Due to the active monsoon trough, Delhi's weather is likely to remain cloudy and relatively pleasant. The IMD advised residents to remain updated on the latest weather forecasts as conditions could change during the week.
Apart from Delhi, Uttarakhand is expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall till August 31 according to the IMD. The weather department said that thunderstorms and lightning may occur at isolated places during this period, while heavy rain is likely in some areas on August 26 and again on August 30-31.
Likewise, Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between till August 27 as per the IMD. Isolated heavy showers are expected for August 26 and 27, while some areas could receive very heavy rainfall. Himachal Pradesh on the other hand is expected to witness isolated to scattered rainfall throughout the August 26-31 period. In Jammu and Kashmir, hhot and humid weather continues to prevail in the UT with light rain expected at isolated places in the next 24 hours.
In Madhya Pradesh, the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall on August 26, followed by isolated to scattered showers until August 31. Thunderstorms and lightning may occur at isolated places until August 29, with heavy rainfall expected in some parts between August 26 and 27.
AQI In Delhi
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained largely in the moderate category. Air Quality Index readings included Rohini at 106, Ashok Vihar at 106, CRRI Mathura Road at 143, Anand Vihar at 147 and Sonia Vihar at 105. Other locations, including Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Okhla Phase-2, ITO, Vivek Vihar, R.K. Puram, DTU, JNU, IIT Delhi and Lodhi Road, recorded satisfactory to moderate air quality levels.
Read More: