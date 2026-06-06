IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In South And Northeast India As Monsoon Continues To Advance
Weather in Delhi-NCR turned pleasant in the past few days as temperatures remained below normal
Published : June 6, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST|
Updated : June 6, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Following the onset of Southwest monsoon over Kerala on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the southern and northeastern regions of the country during the next two to three days.
The IMD weather bulletin released on Saturday morning warned of isolated heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala between June 6 and 12.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been predicted in all seven northeastern states during the same period.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till June 12.
The biggest impact of the advancing monsoon is being felt along India's western coastline. Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive sustained rainfall over the next several days, with IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations.
The weather in Delhi-NCR remained pleasant over the past few days as rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds have kept temperatures below normal, providing relief from the scorching heat. On Friday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius, which is 4.2 degrees below normal. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dropped by 3.7 degrees, settling at 26 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy skies for Saturday. Light rain is expected, accompanied by thunderclouds, lightning, and strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 km/h.
For fishermen and maritime activities, the IMD has advised caution, as squally weather with strong winds is likely over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds may reach 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph over adjoining areas of the southwest Arabian Sea, while winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are expected along the coasts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala, as well as over the Bay of Bengal. Authorities have advised residents in affected areas to remain alert and follow weather advisories issued by local administrations and the IMD.
On heat wave conditions, the IMD bulletin stated that the conditions are very likely over isolated pockets in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Saturday, and in Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan from June 8 to 12.
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