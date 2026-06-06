ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In South And Northeast India As Monsoon Continues To Advance

Hyderabad: Following the onset of Southwest monsoon over Kerala on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in the southern and northeastern regions of the country during the next two to three days.

The IMD weather bulletin released on Saturday morning warned of isolated heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala between June 6 and 12.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been predicted in all seven northeastern states during the same period.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till June 12.

The biggest impact of the advancing monsoon is being felt along India's western coastline. Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra are expected to receive sustained rainfall over the next several days, with IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated locations.