IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of India Till August 22
The IMD has forecast that wet weather will continue from August 18 to August 22 in several parts of country
Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a forecast of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country till August 22.
The IMD has also issued a rain alert or East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
East India
IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said a depression over the eastern region could bring heavy rainfall to Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. He said the "system is expected to move west-northwestwards and the rainfall activity" will be strong across parts of eastern and central India.
According to IMD, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha are expected to receive widespread rainfall and the depression developing over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas is likely to cause rainfall.
Delhi Weather
Delhi is expected to receive normal monsoon rainfall and widespread heavy rains remain unlikely. Srivastava said some areas may experience light showers and cloudy conditions which could provide relief from the heat predicting that temperatures are likely to fall by around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. Currently, Delhi’s temperature is around 31°C, while the forecast of maximum temperature is about 34°C and the minimum temperature will be around 27°C.
Northwest India
According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh and parts of western Uttar Pradesh could particularly witness intense spells of rainfall.
Central India
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to receive heavy rainfall while some areas could also witness very heavy showers along with thunderstorms and lightning, the IMD has said.
Northeast India
According to IMD, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may experience widespread rainfall as well thunderstorms in some areas.
West and South India
As per IMD, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall apart from some areas of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.
Week Ahead
According to IMD, the coming days will remain crucial as the "depression continues to influence weather across eastern and central India." Heavy rain could lead to waterlogging and localized flooding in vulnerable areas, while parts of northwest India may gradually see a reduction in monsoon activity.
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