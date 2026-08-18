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IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of India Till August 22

The IMD has forecast that wet weather will continue from August 18 to August 22 in several parts of country

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Representational Image. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 18, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST

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Updated : August 18, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST

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New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a forecast of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country till August 22.

The IMD has also issued a rain alert or East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

East India

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said a depression over the eastern region could bring heavy rainfall to Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. He said the "system is expected to move west-northwestwards and the rainfall activity" will be strong across parts of eastern and central India.

According to IMD, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha are expected to receive widespread rainfall and the depression developing over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas is likely to cause rainfall.

Delhi Weather

Delhi is expected to receive normal monsoon rainfall and widespread heavy rains remain unlikely. Srivastava said some areas may experience light showers and cloudy conditions which could provide relief from the heat predicting that temperatures are likely to fall by around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. Currently, Delhi’s temperature is around 31°C, while the forecast of maximum temperature is about 34°C and the minimum temperature will be around 27°C.

Northwest India

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh and parts of western Uttar Pradesh could particularly witness intense spells of rainfall.

Central India

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to receive heavy rainfall while some areas could also witness very heavy showers along with thunderstorms and lightning, the IMD has said.

Northeast India

According to IMD, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may experience widespread rainfall as well thunderstorms in some areas.

West and South India

As per IMD, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall apart from some areas of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

Week Ahead

According to IMD, the coming days will remain crucial as the "depression continues to influence weather across eastern and central India." Heavy rain could lead to waterlogging and localized flooding in vulnerable areas, while parts of northwest India may gradually see a reduction in monsoon activity.

Also Read

  1. Heavy Rains To Continue Over Several Parts Of India: IMD
  2. Uttarakhand On Alert As IMD Warns Of Flash Floods In 12 Districts Today
Last Updated : August 18, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST

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IMD WEATHER FORECAST
DELHI WEATHER
RAIN ALERT FOR INDIA PARTS
IMD FORECASTS RAINFALL

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