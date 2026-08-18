ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of India Till August 22

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a forecast of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country till August 22.

The IMD has also issued a rain alert or East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

East India

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said a depression over the eastern region could bring heavy rainfall to Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. He said the "system is expected to move west-northwestwards and the rainfall activity" will be strong across parts of eastern and central India.

According to IMD, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha are expected to receive widespread rainfall and the depression developing over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas is likely to cause rainfall.

Delhi Weather

Delhi is expected to receive normal monsoon rainfall and widespread heavy rains remain unlikely. Srivastava said some areas may experience light showers and cloudy conditions which could provide relief from the heat predicting that temperatures are likely to fall by around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. Currently, Delhi’s temperature is around 31°C, while the forecast of maximum temperature is about 34°C and the minimum temperature will be around 27°C.

Northwest India

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh and parts of western Uttar Pradesh could particularly witness intense spells of rainfall.