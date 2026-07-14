IMD Predicts Active Monsoon Over East India, Dry Spell Continues In Delhi And Northwest
The monsoon trough has shifted northwards, concentrating rainfall over eastern India, while central and northwestern regions are experiencing a dry spell | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions over eastern and northeastern India during the next six days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over several states. Meanwhile, a monsoon-break-like situation is likely to persist over large parts of central and northwestern India.
The latest INSAT-3DS satellite imagery shows dense cloud cover stretching across Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, the Northeast and the north Bay of Bengal, indicating active monsoon conditions over these regions. In contrast, cloud cover remains relatively sparse over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Rajasthan and adjoining northwest India, consistent with subdued rainfall activity.
According to the IMD, the monsoon trough has shifted northwards and currently extends from Bikaner, Churu, Lucknow, Patna, Bankura and Diamond Harbour before entering the east-central Bay of Bengal.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the north Bay of Bengal up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, while another upper-air cyclonic circulation is present over north Gujarat and adjoining southwest Rajasthan.
These weather systems are expected to sustain widespread rainfall over eastern and northeastern India, and parts of northern India, over the coming days.
Explaining the changing weather pattern, Akhil Srivastava, scientist at the IMD, said the monsoon trough has currently shifted north of its normal position, leading to reduced rainfall over central and southern India. In contrast, eastern and northeastern India are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the coming days.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Meghalaya and Sikkim, while Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar are also expected to experience intense rainfall activity.
He explained that this is a typical monsoon feature. When the monsoon trough shifts northwards, rainfall generally increases over the Himalayan and adjoining hilly regions, while rainfall activity decreases over the plains. Once the monsoon trough returns to its normal position, rainfall is expected to improve across other parts of the country.
Srivastava added that the western Himalayan region is likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 17 and 18, while Uttarakhand is expected to receive heavy rain from July 15 onwards.
For Delhi, maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 36°C and 38°C over the next few days. The city has a low probability of rainfall during the coming week. He said the absence of favourable weather systems and the northward shift of the monsoon trough have reduced rainfall activity over the national capital. Once favourable conditions develop and the trough returns closer to its normal position, rainfall is likely to increase.
Why Is There A Monsoon Break?
Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said a monsoon break is a temporary pause in widespread rainfall. The monsoon does not stop completely; instead, its rain-bearing systems shift away from the main monsoon belt. During this period, central and northwest India receive little or no rain, while the Himalayan foothills, Northeast India and parts of the west coast continue to witness active rainfall.
He said breaks are a normal feature of the Indian monsoon and generally occur every season. However, this year's break appears more pronounced because the number of active low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal has reduced following an uneven monsoon onset.
According to experts, the absence of strong low-pressure systems and the northward shift of the monsoon trough have reduced moisture inflow into central and northwest India. As a result, rainfall has weakened considerably across these regions while remaining concentrated over the Himalayan belt, eastern India and the Northeast.
The subdued rainfall phase is expected to continue through much of this week. A broader revival is likely only after a fresh low-pressure system develops over the Bay of Bengal and the monsoon trough shifts back towards its normal position.
Latest Weather Systems
- Monsoon trough extends from Bikaner-Churu-Lucknow-Patna-Bankura-Diamond Harbour to the east-central Bay of Bengal.
- Upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the north Bay of Bengal.
- Another upper-air cyclonic circulation lies over north Gujarat and adjoining southwest Rajasthan.
- The Western Disturbance over central Pakistan has weakened, though the associated upper-level trough continues.
The IMD said rainfall occurred at most places over Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, Coastal Karnataka, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while many parts of Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, and Odisha also received rain. Large parts of the remaining country stayed dry.
Among major rainfall observations:
- Digha (West Bengal): 9 cm
- Kolkata-Alipore: 5 cm
- Chandbali (Odisha): 6 cm
- Dhubri (Assam): 4 cm
Weather Across India
Northwest India: Rainfall is expected to increase over Uttarakhand through July 19, with heavy rain likely from July 15. Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are expected to receive heavier rainfall from July 18 onwards. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph are also likely.
Central India: Scattered rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, with heavy rainfall forecast over Chhattisgarh on July 14-15.
East India: Eastern India is expected to witness the most active monsoon conditions. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Bihar and Odisha today, while heavy rain is also likely over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.
Northeast India: Active monsoon conditions will continue over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, with heavy rainfall likely across most states and isolated very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya later this week.
West India: Scattered rainfall is likely over Gujarat, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa, with rainfall expected to become more widespread over Konkan later this week.
South Peninsular India: Scattered rainfall is likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Rayalaseema.
Despite scattered showers, heatwave conditions are likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 14 and 15, while hot and humid weather is expected over Odisha, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Fishermen Advisory
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea due to squally weather.
- Arabian Sea: Strong winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely off Somalia, Oman and north Gujarat.
- Bay of Bengal: Squally winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are expected off the north Andhra Pradesh coast and over the Andaman Sea.
The country's highest maximum temperature on Monday was 42.1°C at Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh), while the lowest minimum temperature over the plains was 20°C at Khargone (Madhya Pradesh).
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