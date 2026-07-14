ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Predicts Active Monsoon Over East India, Dry Spell Continues In Delhi And Northwest

Devotees carrying umbrellas throng the Shri Jagannath Temple amid rain ahead of the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri, Odisha, on Tuesday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast active monsoon conditions over eastern and northeastern India during the next six days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over several states. Meanwhile, a monsoon-break-like situation is likely to persist over large parts of central and northwestern India.

The latest INSAT-3DS satellite imagery shows dense cloud cover stretching across Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, the Northeast and the north Bay of Bengal, indicating active monsoon conditions over these regions. In contrast, cloud cover remains relatively sparse over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Rajasthan and adjoining northwest India, consistent with subdued rainfall activity.

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According to the IMD, the monsoon trough has shifted northwards and currently extends from Bikaner, Churu, Lucknow, Patna, Bankura and Diamond Harbour before entering the east-central Bay of Bengal.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over the north Bay of Bengal up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, while another upper-air cyclonic circulation is present over north Gujarat and adjoining southwest Rajasthan.

These weather systems are expected to sustain widespread rainfall over eastern and northeastern India, and parts of northern India, over the coming days.

Explaining the changing weather pattern, Akhil Srivastava, scientist at the IMD, said the monsoon trough has currently shifted north of its normal position, leading to reduced rainfall over central and southern India. In contrast, eastern and northeastern India are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the coming days.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Meghalaya and Sikkim, while Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar are also expected to experience intense rainfall activity.

He explained that this is a typical monsoon feature. When the monsoon trough shifts northwards, rainfall generally increases over the Himalayan and adjoining hilly regions, while rainfall activity decreases over the plains. Once the monsoon trough returns to its normal position, rainfall is expected to improve across other parts of the country.

Srivastava added that the western Himalayan region is likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 17 and 18, while Uttarakhand is expected to receive heavy rain from July 15 onwards.

For Delhi, maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 36°C and 38°C over the next few days. The city has a low probability of rainfall during the coming week. He said the absence of favourable weather systems and the northward shift of the monsoon trough have reduced rainfall activity over the national capital. Once favourable conditions develop and the trough returns closer to its normal position, rainfall is likely to increase.

Why the rainfall pattern has changed (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Why Is There A Monsoon Break?

Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said a monsoon break is a temporary pause in widespread rainfall. The monsoon does not stop completely; instead, its rain-bearing systems shift away from the main monsoon belt. During this period, central and northwest India receive little or no rain, while the Himalayan foothills, Northeast India and parts of the west coast continue to witness active rainfall.

He said breaks are a normal feature of the Indian monsoon and generally occur every season. However, this year's break appears more pronounced because the number of active low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal has reduced following an uneven monsoon onset.