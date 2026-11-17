ETV Bharat / bharat

Very Severe Cyclone Akvan's Landfall Likely Between Nellore And Tuni; Andhra, Odisha On High Alert For Nov 19-20 Impact

Cyclone Akvan likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by November 19 ( ETV Bharat )

Visakhapatnam/Berhampur: The cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclone before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni by Friday afternoon, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed.

With wind speeds likely to reach 130-140 kmph during the time of landfall, administrative officials in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha have stepped up precautionary measures to deal with the possible impact on November 19 and 20.

According to IMD, the deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm over the south-central and west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday night. The system is currently moving at a speed of 10 kmph. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening and may further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning while moving in the west-northwest direction.

Andhra Braces For Heavy Rainfall

The undivided East Godavari and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to face the maximum impact of the cyclone. Coastal Andhra is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall from Wednesday, while extremely heavy rainfall is likely on Thursday and Friday.

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong gusty winds in Eluru, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna and Bapatla districts. This apart, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Guntur, Prakasam (including Markapuram) and Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore districts.

Moreover, heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, NTR, Palnadu and Tirupati districts. Some regions could receive more than 21 cm of rainfall over the next two days, IMD has predicted.

In view of the forecast, officials in these districts have been put on high alert for the next 3-4 days.

CM Naidu Directs Officials To Remain Alert

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to tackle the impact on the Coastal Andhra region around November 20.

During a review meeting at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre at the Secretariat on Monday, officials briefed the Chief Minister on the developing weather situation and the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra on November 19 and 20.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to continuously monitor the situation and take necessary precautionary steps in all vulnerable areas. He also instructed that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams be deployed in advance in areas likely to be most affected.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has shifted 377 pregnant women nearing their delivery dates to hospitals to ensure their safety.

Odisha Steps Up Preparations In Ganjam District