Very Severe Cyclone Akvan's Landfall Likely Between Nellore And Tuni; Andhra, Odisha On High Alert For Nov 19-20 Impact
Cyclone Akvan triggers heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu today. Coastal Andhra and Odisha will experience heavy showers and gusty winds from Thursday.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Visakhapatnam/Berhampur: The cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclone before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni by Friday afternoon, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed.
With wind speeds likely to reach 130-140 kmph during the time of landfall, administrative officials in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha have stepped up precautionary measures to deal with the possible impact on November 19 and 20.
According to IMD, the deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm over the south-central and west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday night. The system is currently moving at a speed of 10 kmph. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening and may further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning while moving in the west-northwest direction.
चक्रवात अक्वान अपडेट:— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 17, 2026
19 नवंबर तक अति प्रचंड चक्रवाती तूफान में बदलने की संभावना |#CycloneAkvan #CycloneAlert #cyclonicstorm@moesgoi@PIB_India@DDNational@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/iw3i2zsddG
Andhra Braces For Heavy Rainfall
The undivided East Godavari and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to face the maximum impact of the cyclone. Coastal Andhra is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall from Wednesday, while extremely heavy rainfall is likely on Thursday and Friday.
The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong gusty winds in Eluru, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna and Bapatla districts. This apart, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Guntur, Prakasam (including Markapuram) and Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore districts.
Moreover, heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, NTR, Palnadu and Tirupati districts. Some regions could receive more than 21 cm of rainfall over the next two days, IMD has predicted.
In view of the forecast, officials in these districts have been put on high alert for the next 3-4 days.
CM Naidu Directs Officials To Remain Alert
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to tackle the impact on the Coastal Andhra region around November 20.
During a review meeting at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre at the Secretariat on Monday, officials briefed the Chief Minister on the developing weather situation and the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra on November 19 and 20.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to continuously monitor the situation and take necessary precautionary steps in all vulnerable areas. He also instructed that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams be deployed in advance in areas likely to be most affected.
Meanwhile, the Health Department has shifted 377 pregnant women nearing their delivery dates to hospitals to ensure their safety.
Odisha Steps Up Preparations In Ganjam District
In neighbouring Odisha, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has started preparations to tackle possible heavy rainfall and the threat posed by the approaching cyclone.
https://t.co/JD30U6U4C0— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 17, 2026
A preparatory meeting was held under the chairmanship of BeMC Commissioner A Sasya Reddy and Deputy Mayor E Vivek Reddy. Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei joined the meeting through a video call and appealed to all concerned to work together to deal with any possible emergency.
The municipal corporation has announced that a 24-hour control room will become operational at its office from November 18 morning. A total of 24 temporary shelters have been identified across the silk city, with adequate staff assigned to manage the facilities round the clock.
Officials said those living in kutcha houses and low-lying areas would be shifted to these shelters if required.
The corporation has also decided to remove encroachments along the Bahana and Sapua streams on a priority basis to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater and prevent flooding.
In coordination with Tata Power, the Fire Department and local skilled workers, officials will also undertake the trimming of tree branches that could pose a threat during strong winds.
Even though extensive drain-cleaning work has already been carried out, officials have been instructed to continue the process, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging. Keeping in mind the heavy rainfall experienced in September and October, and during the recent cyclones 'Arnab' and 'Murasu', the corporation has directed departments to keep personnel and machinery ready at vulnerable areas.
However, the corporation has appealed to residents not to panic or pay attention to rumours. People have been asked to report problems in their respective areas by contacting the 24-hour control room at 7608880480.
At the same time, the BeMC Commissioner has also instructed officials to ensure that the Chief Minister's special relief distribution programme for families affected by two recent cyclones continues without interruption.
Ganjam Collector Inspects Vulnerable Areas
As part of the measures, Ganjam District Collector V Keerthi Vasan on Monday inspected the water check gate at Khodasingi in Berhampur and visited several areas in Gajapati Nagar to assess the preparedness for possible heavy rainfall.
He was accompanied by BeMC Commissioner, public representatives and officials and staff from various departments during the inspection.
"There is a need for efficient management of the city's drainage system," said Vasan, directing officials to make all necessary advance arrangements to prevent waterlogging in the event of heavy rainfall.
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