ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Delhi-NCR Braces For Two More Days Of Extreme Heat

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, with temperatures expected to reach up to 46 degrees Celsius on May 26 and 27. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to face another spell of intense heatwave conditions over the next two days. Later this week, weather patterns may change, bringing the possibility of rain, thunderstorms, and a sharp drop in temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for May 26 and 27, warning that heatwave conditions are expected to persist across the region with temperatures likely to touch 44-46°C.

According to the latest IMD forecast, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness maximum temperatures of 43-46°C on May 26 and 27. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 27-30°C. Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph, gusting to 40 kmph, are also expected during the afternoon and evening hours. These winds will worsen the impact of the prevailing heat.

The weather department has advised residents to exercise caution during the hottest parts of the day, especially in the afternoon hours when heatwave conditions are expected to peak. People have been urged to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, reduce unnecessary outdoor activities, and maintain adequate hydration. These measures help avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The IMD has also warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over northwest and central India during the next three to four days, while warm night conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The ongoing heat spell has already caused considerable discomfort across Delhi-NCR, with residents grappling with extremely high temperatures and warm nights over the past several days. IMD data showed that, on Sunday, temperatures across several parts of northwest and central India remained between 43-47°C. Banda in Uttar Pradesh and Brahmpuri in Maharashtra recorded the country's highest temperature at 47.6°C.

Hot, dry winds (loo) in northern India are likely to worsen conditions over the next 48 hours. Meteorological officials said May 27 is expected to remain largely unchanged. High temperatures and hot winds will continue across the region.

Heatwave conditions continue across north India, with meteorologists predicting rainfall and cooler temperatures later this week. (IANS)

Rain, Thunderstorms Likely From May 28

Forecasts suggest that weather conditions may begin changing from May 28 onward. A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India. The IMD said easterly winds carrying moisture from the Bay of Bengal are also likely to strengthen, increasing rainfall activity across several northern states.

According to IMD projections, Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies on May 28, with light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Winds could reach 40-50 kmph, possibly up to 60 kmph, during the evening and night hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to decline slightly to around 42-44°C.

Meteorologists have also warned of thunder squalls across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh on May 28 and 29. Wind speeds may range from 60-80 kmph. Dust storms and isolated hailstorm activity are also possible across parts of northwest India during this period.