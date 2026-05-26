IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Delhi-NCR Braces For Two More Days Of Extreme Heat
Meteorologists forecast a major weather shift across north India, with western disturbances expected to trigger rain, lower temperatures from May 28 onwards, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to face another spell of intense heatwave conditions over the next two days. Later this week, weather patterns may change, bringing the possibility of rain, thunderstorms, and a sharp drop in temperatures.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for May 26 and 27, warning that heatwave conditions are expected to persist across the region with temperatures likely to touch 44-46°C.
According to the latest IMD forecast, Delhi-NCR is expected to witness maximum temperatures of 43-46°C on May 26 and 27. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 27-30°C. Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph, gusting to 40 kmph, are also expected during the afternoon and evening hours. These winds will worsen the impact of the prevailing heat.
The weather department has advised residents to exercise caution during the hottest parts of the day, especially in the afternoon hours when heatwave conditions are expected to peak. People have been urged to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, reduce unnecessary outdoor activities, and maintain adequate hydration. These measures help avoid heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
The IMD has also warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over northwest and central India during the next three to four days, while warm night conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
The ongoing heat spell has already caused considerable discomfort across Delhi-NCR, with residents grappling with extremely high temperatures and warm nights over the past several days. IMD data showed that, on Sunday, temperatures across several parts of northwest and central India remained between 43-47°C. Banda in Uttar Pradesh and Brahmpuri in Maharashtra recorded the country's highest temperature at 47.6°C.
Hot, dry winds (loo) in northern India are likely to worsen conditions over the next 48 hours. Meteorological officials said May 27 is expected to remain largely unchanged. High temperatures and hot winds will continue across the region.
Rain, Thunderstorms Likely From May 28
Forecasts suggest that weather conditions may begin changing from May 28 onward. A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India. The IMD said easterly winds carrying moisture from the Bay of Bengal are also likely to strengthen, increasing rainfall activity across several northern states.
According to IMD projections, Delhi is likely to witness partly cloudy skies on May 28, with light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Winds could reach 40-50 kmph, possibly up to 60 kmph, during the evening and night hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to decline slightly to around 42-44°C.
Meteorologists have also warned of thunder squalls across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh on May 28 and 29. Wind speeds may range from 60-80 kmph. Dust storms and isolated hailstorm activity are also possible across parts of northwest India during this period.
The IMD further warned that strong winds and thunderstorms could uproot trees and damage power and communication lines. Traffic movement may be disrupted, and minor damage to vulnerable structures could occur. Residents have been advised to stay indoors during storms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and stay away from power lines and bodies of water.
Sharp Temperature Drop Expected From May 29
A more substantial shift in the weather is expected from May 29 onward. Temperatures are predicted to fall sharply across Delhi-NCR. According to the IMD forecast, the region is likely to experience generally cloudy skies, with spells of light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds during both daytime and nighttime.
Forecasts suggest that maximum temperatures could drop to around 35-37 degrees Celsius by May 29. Minimum temperatures may range from 25-27°C. The IMD noted that daytime temperatures could become markedly below normal during this period. This will bring significant relief after days of intense heat.
The weather department has currently maintained a "no warning" status for May 30 and 31. However, the chance of light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds is expected to continue. Humidity levels during this period are likely to fluctuate between 40-70 per cent.
Weather officials believe the combination of rainfall and stronger winds could help break the current heatwave cycle that has persisted across several parts of northern India over the past week.
Skymet Predicts Wider Rainfall Activity Across India
Meteorologist Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, told ETV Bharat that rainfall activity is expected to strengthen from May 28 onward and spread across large parts of India.
He said, "Rain activity is likely to begin again around May 28 and intensify further on May 29. This will bring another spell of rainfall from eastern India to northwest India and the hill states. However, on May 26, rainfall chances remain very low over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of western Madhya Pradesh. Temperatures may rise again in these areas. But the wait for relief will not be very long as new weather systems are developing."
Explaining the changing atmospheric conditions, Palawat said, "At present, a western disturbance is moving eastward and is expected to reach the hills by May 28. Currently, westerly winds are prevailing. By May 28, Easterly winds carrying moisture from the Bay of Bengal are expected to strengthen. This will lead to increased rainfall activity across many parts of the country."
He further noted that rainfall activity would not remain confined to Delhi-NCR alone.
"Rainfall is likely over Nepal, parts of Bihar, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and along the western coast from Mumbai to Kerala. From the evening of May 27 into the morning of May 28, thunderstorms, dust storms, and rain are expected in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Uttar Pradesh," Palawat said.
He added, "By the night of May 28 and into May 29, good rainfall activity is expected over the hills. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal are also likely to receive showers. This change in weather is expected to bring some relief from the intense heat. Rainfall may occur in spells rather than continuously."
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