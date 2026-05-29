ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Warning For Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain In Most Parts Of India; Heat Wave To Grip Several States

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast intense rainfall and thunderstorms activities across several parts of the country till June 3, warning of intense weather activity in most parts of South, East, North and West India.

According to the IMD, thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching up to 80 kmph are likely over Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Similar thunderstorm activity is also expected in Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Karnataka.

The weather department has further predicted that heavy rainfall is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttarakhand and western parts of Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, heat wave will prevail over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Rajasthan and Vidarbha, IMD said, adding that hot and humid conditions will persist in Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

In view of the rainfall forecast, the IMD has advised people in affected areas to remain alert during thunderstorms, avoid open spaces during lightning activity and follow local weather advisories.

IMD on Thursday said conditions are likely to become favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over the remaining parts of the South Arabian Sea, some parts of extreme south Peninsular India, most parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal, and Northeast India.

Under the influence of a cyclonic system, heavy rainfall will lash parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during June 1-3; and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 31 till June 3.

In South Peninsular India, scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over interior Karnataka till May 30; Telangana till June 1; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during May 31-June 1; and Rayalaseema during May 30-31.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, and Lakshadweep are also expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorm activity during the period.

The IMD has warned of thundersquall activity with wind speeds reaching 50-70 kmph over North interior Karnataka on May 29, and over Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till May 30.