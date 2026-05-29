IMD Issues Warning For Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain In Most Parts Of India; Heat Wave To Grip Several States
IMD has issued a red alert for thunderstorms and heavy rainfall over parts of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh on Friday.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast intense rainfall and thunderstorms activities across several parts of the country till June 3, warning of intense weather activity in most parts of South, East, North and West India.
According to the IMD, thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching up to 80 kmph are likely over Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Similar thunderstorm activity is also expected in Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Karnataka.
The weather department has further predicted that heavy rainfall is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Odisha, Bihar, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttarakhand and western parts of Uttar Pradesh.
On the other hand, heat wave will prevail over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Rajasthan and Vidarbha, IMD said, adding that hot and humid conditions will persist in Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
In view of the rainfall forecast, the IMD has advised people in affected areas to remain alert during thunderstorms, avoid open spaces during lightning activity and follow local weather advisories.
IMD on Thursday said conditions are likely to become favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over the remaining parts of the South Arabian Sea, some parts of extreme south Peninsular India, most parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal, and Northeast India.
Under the influence of a cyclonic system, heavy rainfall will lash parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during June 1-3; and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 31 till June 3.
In South Peninsular India, scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over interior Karnataka till May 30; Telangana till June 1; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during May 31-June 1; and Rayalaseema during May 30-31.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, and Lakshadweep are also expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorm activity during the period.
The IMD has warned of thundersquall activity with wind speeds reaching 50-70 kmph over North interior Karnataka on May 29, and over Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till May 30.
Heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till May 31; Kerala and Mahe on June 1-3; Lakshadweep on June 1-3; and South Interior Karnataka on May 29.
In East India, widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till June 3, while Gangetic West Bengal may witness thunderstorm activity on May 30. Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms during June 1-3, while Bihar may see similar weather on May 31 and June 1.
IMD forecast said light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected over Jammu and Kashmir on May 30, Uttarakhand till May 30, East Uttar Pradesh on May 31, West Rajasthan during May 31-June 2 and East Rajasthan till June 3.
Very strong thundersquall activity with wind speeds reaching up to 90 kmph is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 29, and over East Uttar Pradesh on May 29, the weather department said in its weekly bulletin.
This apart, West Uttar Pradesh may witness thundersqualls with wind speeds up to 100 kmph on May 29. Moreover, heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on May 29, and over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on May 29 and 30.
The weather department has also warned of hailstorms over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on May 29, while dust storms are likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on May 29.
In Central India, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds till June 1, while Chhattisgarh may witness similar conditions till May 31.
Thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-70 kmph are likely over Madhya Pradesh till May 31 and Chhattisgarh till May 31. Heavy rainfall is also likely over West Madhya Pradesh on May 31.
Similarly in West India, rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely over Konkan and Goa during May 31-June 3, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during May 31-June 3, and coastal Gujarat till June 3. Heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat region during May 31-June 2.
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