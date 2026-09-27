ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Red Alert For Rain In Uttarakhand

During rain in Nainital district of Uttarakhand on September 26. ( IANS )

Rudraprayag/Uttarkashi: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for rain in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

According to the warning issued by the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, very heavy rainfall is expected in Dehradun, Tehri, and Pauri Garhwal districts. Meanwhile, rain continues in Rudraprayag district, causing difficulties along travel routes. In Uttarkashi district, the weather has taken a turn once again; continuous snowfall is occurring on the high peaks of Gangotri Dham, at Gomukh, and in areas along the India-China border. Snow is falling continuously on the high peaks of Gangotri Dham and in the Gomukh region. Heavy snowfall has blanketed forward posts, including Nelang, Jadung, and Neelapani along the India-China border, in a thick white layer of snow. Reports indicate snow accumulation of approximately four to five feet in these areas. The persistent snowfall is posing weather-related challenges for the soldiers and personnel deployed in the border regions.