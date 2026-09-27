IMD Issues Red Alert For Rain In Uttarakhand
According to the warning issued by the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, very heavy rainfall is expected in Dehradun, Tehri, and Pauri Garhwal districts.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Rudraprayag/Uttarkashi: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for rain in Uttarakhand on Sunday.
According to the warning issued by the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, very heavy rainfall is expected in Dehradun, Tehri, and Pauri Garhwal districts.
Meanwhile, rain continues in Rudraprayag district, causing difficulties along travel routes. In Uttarkashi district, the weather has taken a turn once again; continuous snowfall is occurring on the high peaks of Gangotri Dham, at Gomukh, and in areas along the India-China border.
Snow is falling continuously on the high peaks of Gangotri Dham and in the Gomukh region. Heavy snowfall has blanketed forward posts, including Nelang, Jadung, and Neelapani along the India-China border, in a thick white layer of snow. Reports indicate snow accumulation of approximately four to five feet in these areas. The persistent snowfall is posing weather-related challenges for the soldiers and personnel deployed in the border regions.
गंगोत्री धाम की ऊंची चोटियों पर बर्फबारी, निचले इलाकों में बढ़ी ठंड @dm_uttarkashi @uttarakhandcops @pushkardhami— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) September 27, 2026
खबर के लिए क्लिक करेंhttps://t.co/1tE0xUYwPB pic.twitter.com/OQSFwVxmnf
Meanwhile, the Yamuna Valley, including Yamunotri Dham, has been experiencing continuous rain for the past 24 hours. Temperatures have plummeted due to a combination of rain and snowfall in the high-altitude areas.
The peaks of Saptarishi Kund, Bandarpoonch, and Garud Ganga are covered in snow. The relentless rain and snowfall have intensified the cold at Yamunotri Dham. Priests Girish Uniyal and Suresh Nautiyal said that the cold has become severe due to the ongoing rain and snowfall in the higher reaches. The movement of pilgrims has come to a complete halt due to the inclement weather and the suspension of the Char Dham Yatra, leaving Yamunotri Dham eerily quiet.
Priests and others present at the shrine are waiting near the 'Divya Shila' for the weather to clear.
It is raining at Kedarnath Dham as well. Pilgrims are queuing up amidst heavy rain to seek blessings from Baba Kedar.
Meanwhile, the Sirobgar section of the Badrinath Highway has once again become a challenge; the continuous falling of boulders and debris from the hillside poses a threat to the road. Additionally, a wooden bridge at Bantoli on the Madmaheshwar pilgrimage route has tilted to one side, raising concerns regarding the safety of travellers.
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