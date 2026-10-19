IMD Issues Rain Alert For Southern States; Skies To Remain Clear Over North, Central India
Active atmospheric systems over Bay of Bengal and well-marked low-pressure area over Arabian Sea to bring heavy rainfall across southern peninsula, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 12:48 PM IST
New Delhi: India is currently experiencing a diverse weather pattern.
According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), Northwest, Central, East, and Northeast India will be having dry, stable weather throughout the week, offering ideal conditions for outdoor festive gatherings. Conversely, active atmospheric systems including cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and a well-marked low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea are bringing heavy rainfall across several southern peninsular states.
Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR): Residents planning to visit Dussehra melas, Ramlila grounds, or markets for festive shopping across Delhi-NCR can look forward to exceptionally favourable weather. The IMD has forecast dry weather conditions over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, ruling out the possibility of rain disruptions for outdoor celebrations, effigy displays, or food stalls.
Daytime temperatures will hover between 31°C and 34°C under bright, sunny skies. While walking through unshaded areas may feel warm, conditions will cool down significantly by dusk. Nighttime minimums will drop to the pleasant 18°C to 20°C range, accompanied by light, gentle surface breezes, which will create a comfortable evening environment for long walks around mela grounds, open-air theatre performances, and late-night festivities.
Delhi’s overall AQI stands at a 'Moderate' 135 (Yellow category), though busy pockets like Chhawla (210), Chandni Chowk (209), and R K Puram (207) have slipped into the 'Poor' (Orange) category.
South Peninsular India: In stark contrast to the dry conditions in the north, South Peninsular India remains under active weather alerts.
The IMD forecasts fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through October 24.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Telangana will also see isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30 to 50 kmph (gusting up to 60 kmph). Strong surface winds are predicted along the Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema belts.
Northwest and Central India: Across the vast plains of Northwest and Central India including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, the weather remains predominantly dry and stable. The lowest minimum temperature over the plains of India was recorded at 14.3°C in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, marking the steady advent of autumn.
While West Madhya Pradesh recorded isolated heavy rainfall in the preceding 24 hours (with Guna receiving 12 cm), the overall outlook for Central India remains clear for the remainder of the week.
Festival organisers across major cities in these regions can proceed with open-air events without concern for rain.
East and Northeast India: East and Northeast India will see predominantly dry weather over the coming days, favouring festival celebrations across West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Assam. Minimum temperatures across Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Rajasthan remain markedly above normal (greater than 5.1°C departure), maintaining warm morning conditions.
Coastal Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal recorded light, isolated rainfall earlier (with Digha and Puri recording 2 cm and 1 cm respectively), but no significant severe weather warnings are active for the northeast or east regions for the week ahead.
West India and Western Coast: Western India presents a mix of high daytime temperatures and localised coastal moisture. Rajkot in Gujarat recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature at 39.9°C, with temperatures across Saurashtra, Kutch, and Gujarat region remaining above normal. Meanwhile, along the Konkan and Goa coast, light rainfall was observed (Ratnagiri recording 1 cm), but overall dry conditions are expected to prevail across West India as the week progresses.
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