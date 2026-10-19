ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Issues Rain Alert For Southern States; Skies To Remain Clear Over North, Central India

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), Northwest, Central, East, and Northeast India will be having dry, stable weather throughout the week, offering ideal conditions for outdoor festive gatherings. Conversely, active atmospheric systems including cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and a well-marked low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea are bringing heavy rainfall across several southern peninsular states.

Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR): Residents planning to visit Dussehra melas, Ramlila grounds, or markets for festive shopping across Delhi-NCR can look forward to exceptionally favourable weather. The IMD has forecast dry weather conditions over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, ruling out the possibility of rain disruptions for outdoor celebrations, effigy displays, or food stalls.

Daytime temperatures will hover between 31°C and 34°C under bright, sunny skies. While walking through unshaded areas may feel warm, conditions will cool down significantly by dusk. Nighttime minimums will drop to the pleasant 18°C to 20°C range, accompanied by light, gentle surface breezes, which will create a comfortable evening environment for long walks around mela grounds, open-air theatre performances, and late-night festivities.

Delhi’s overall AQI stands at a 'Moderate' 135 (Yellow category), though busy pockets like Chhawla (210), Chandni Chowk (209), and R K Puram (207) have slipped into the 'Poor' (Orange) category.

South Peninsular India: In stark contrast to the dry conditions in the north, South Peninsular India remains under active weather alerts.

The IMD forecasts fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through October 24.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Telangana will also see isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30 to 50 kmph (gusting up to 60 kmph). Strong surface winds are predicted along the Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema belts.